Post Malone is an actor now whether you like it or not

[This story has a small spoiler for the film Wrath of Man.]

As a musician, Post Malone somehow managed to achieve a complete and utter mental fusion with the algorithm. His music is on the playlist of every frat party and Starbucks airport in the country, his ubiquity is matched only by that of Tattooed Posts, Baby Image, which has loaned all brands from Doritos to Bud Light. (Since I started researching this article, Twitter has only tormented me with targeted ads for Monster Energy drinks.) Seemingly determined to achieve total inevitability, Posty, as his fans call him, has launched his acting career in 2020 with an appearance as a neo. -A Nazi inmate named Squeeb in the movie Mark Wahlberg Spenser confidential. And while his roughly six minutes of screen time is considered a stunt cast, the singer seems to have really caught the acting bug.

We were hanging out at my house, Wahlberg, 49, said USA today in a March 2020 interview, and he was like, you know, I’d really love to be in a movie. And then he was like, I want to die in a movie. He just wanted to get killed in a movie. While Spenser confidential didn’t make that dream come true for him, Posty returned to screens earlier this month in the Guy Ritchies revenge thriller Anger of man, in which Jason Statham’s mysterious character H quickly puts the singer to work, who plays a member of an unfortunate crew who tries to steal an armored truck. In one of the most memorable movies, Posty, introduced as Robber # 6, realizes he’s about to die and defiantly tells H to suck my cock. In response, H shoots her in the head and tells her to suck his own cock.

And with that, Post Malone managed to verify die in a movie from his bucket list. Post came with great enthusiasm for being killed that day, Statham recently said in an interview with USA today. He’s like, ‘I can’t wait for you to kill me, man. After realizing his dream, Posty may move on to other businesses. But assuming he continues to take on some of the roles that come his way, the singers’ acting career always offers more questions than answers, namely: Is he good at acting? Is he too famous offscreen for his performances to garner an answer other than lol is Post Malone? And what kind of roles could he hope to play besides low-level criminals getting beaten up by middle-aged men?

Given the brevity of its appearance in Anger of man, Spenser confidential offers the most comprehensive overview available in the Postys range as an actor. Through his two scenes, he asked (1) to threaten Wahlberg’s character Spenser to get out of Boston, (2) to insult Spenser’s girlfriend, and (3) to react angrily as Spenser threatens his girlfriend a real meal for any character actor worthy of the name. Helped by the fact that Confidential isn’t exactly a Scorsese image, I would argue that Malone manages to pull off a sufficiently competent performance, with the true sense of silliness required of the role. Critics were generally less enthusiastic. Identifying him as rapper Post Malone, Hollywood journalists Frank Scheck wrote that Malone mostly acts with her voluminous tattoos on her face, while RogerEbert.coms Kristy Puchko NotedThe best I can say about his performance is that he seems thrilled to be there! The worst part is that he would have to keep his day job.

Perhaps wisely, Anger of man examines the assumption that part of the audience will want Post Malones’ character to die the second he appears onscreen. (In his defense, this is a useful quality to have as an actor if you’re playing the role of Thief # 6 in a Jason Statham movie.) While Postys seriously fucking the haters postures often fits as hollow and squeaking into his music, his desire to die onscreen in a way seemingly designed to satisfy those same enemies reflects a refreshing self-awareness or perhaps just a fixation on cinematic violence that doesn’t warrant further reading. . Either way, Malone finally won some critics with Anger. In his mainly positive criticism of the New York Times, Glenn Kenny went so far as to point out the horrific deaths of the on-screen singers as an exceedingly satisfying moment. (When contacted for further comment, Kenny declined, adding that I think trying to explain my feelings about Post Malone would do nothing more than put me in the Old Man Cells at Cloud category!)

With two performances under his belt, it’s probably not the most promising sign that Posty has received the best reviews of his young career for a film that mostly asks him to die violently. Even so, his jokey appearances in the commercials suggest he has a healthy sense of humor about his own screen presence when there is money at stake, leaving some obvious avenues to more roles. important. Film critic Lee Jutton, who reviewed Anger of man for Film survey, suggested in an email that Postys’ instincts for choosing roles aren’t entirely out of base so far, but that it would be more suited to the happily anarchic vibe of Ritchie’s early classics like Snatch and lock, reserve and two smoking barrels, rather than the oppressive ruin and sadness of Anger. I bet he’s got some comic book chops in there, said Jacob Oller, film editor for Dough magazine. Maybe he could land the ubiquitous rapper spot in Judd Apatow’s next joint. For a singer who has borrowed heavily from hip-hop whenever it suits him, modeling his acting career after rappers may seem like an obvious step.

For now, Postys IMDb suggests he takes a brief hiatus from his drama business, though he’s apparently set to narrate an animated movie. short based on Alfred Wegener’s theory on Continental Drift which follows a cave boy named Tobias who is estranged from his family and must learn to survive on his own. Only time will tell if future generations will get to know the singer primarily as a comedian. In the meantime, he’s probably just happy to be able to dine inside again at Olive garden.