Queen suffers new tragedy as new puppy Dorgi ‘dies at five months’

The Queen’s new puppy given to her for comfort while Prince Philip was in hospital has died at just five months old, it has been reported. Fergus the Dorgi was one of two new dogs adopted by Her Majesty in February after the Duke of Edinburgh’s admission to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. The 95-year-old monarch, who still mourns the death of her husband on April 9 at the age of 99, is said to be “devastated” by her latest loss. It is understood that HM walked Fergus and Muick almost daily in the grounds of Windsor Castle to keep busy while she mourned the Duke. The second son, Prince Andrew, had surprised his mother with the dachshund-corgi cross puppies. Do you like to read about the royal family? Sign up for all the best Royal Mirror news here





An insider from Windsor Castle said to the sun : “The puppies were brought in to cheer him up during a very difficult time. “Everyone involved is upset because it happens so soon after the loss of her husband. “On top of that, there were issues with her grandson, Harry.” The night before Philip’s funeral on April 17, the Queen reportedly took the puppies near Frogmore where Prince Harry had isolated himself as the funeral approached.





Her Majesty was seen driving a green Jaguar from the Castle to the Frogmore Gardens – where her mother is buried – alongside the dogs. Over the years she has had over 30 dogs. An initiate tell the Telegraph the new puppies were a welcome distraction for the monarch and had taken on even greater importance since Philip’s death. They added that walking the pets was his way of dealing with misfortune and great misfortune. Muick and Fergus are believed to be the first the monarch possessed who were not direct descendants of a corgi called Susan given to him for his 18th birthday in 1944. Buckingham Palace declined to comment when approached by the Mirror.







