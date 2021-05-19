Stanislaus County Library Summer Reading Challenge





The Stanislaus County Library invites all ages to participate in the summer reading challenge, Reading Colors Your World, which runs until August 3. Children and teens participate by keeping track of each day they read or are read for at least 30 minutes. Adults are encouraged to follow each book they read, and may also choose to write brief reviews of the books they read this summer. Summer Reading Challenge participants will use the Beanstack app to record their readings and submit reviews. Virtual tickets are allocated along the way. Participants can then enter the tickets they have won in specific sweepstakes. A range of prices are available including early learning activities for babies and toddlers, LEGO blocks, Ukulele starter kit, Ozobot-Evo coding robot, Apple iPad, reality headset virtual Oculus Quest 2, gift cards, themed baskets, and more. What is most important is that we keep children interested in reading and learning, said Michele Machado, children’s librarian and coordinator of the Summer Reading Challenge. Using the Beanstack Reading Platform makes it easier to log and track, and we hope it inspires everyone to read all summer long. Those who cannot use the Beanstack Reading Platform can still participate, by simply following their reading at home, then returning to the library to connect to the Beanstack system. Additionally, several artists are lined up to deliver virtual shows to keep kids interested in reading, starting with Matt Sandbanks Shadow Factory, available for viewing May 21 through June 3 on the library’s website, www.stanislauslibrary .org. Didgeridoo Down Under, an Australian themed show follows June 4 to June 10; a performance by Magical Nathaniel will take place live on June 18 and Izzi Tooinsky, The Wild Man, will entertain with his juggling and comedic storytelling act, available from July 2 to July 15. The platforms for these shows vary, so viewers are encouraged to visit www .stanislauslibrary.org throughout the summer for more details. Follow the Stanislaus County Library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to follow the library’s programs and events throughout the year.

