Prodigal Son creators tease the show’s return after shock cancellation

Francesca shillcock The show’s writers were also disappointed when Fox said it would no longer air the show, is this really the end?

Fans of Prodigal son were devastated last week when it was announced that the hit drama series would not be returning for a third series on FOX. However, it looks like the story isn’t over yet, as the show’s creators don’t plan to stop writing anytime soon. MORE: Prodigal Son star admits she’s ‘gutted’ after show shock cancellation In an interview with Deadline Ahead of the season two finale, Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver admitted they didn’t see the show ending for good and said a new broadcaster could be set up to air the third installment. “WBTV is shopping as we speak,” they said. Loading the player … WATCH: The Prodigal Son Season 2 finale aired this week Sam also hinted at what season three might involve. “The backbone of the season has been that Malcolm Bright has become his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship has been key, with a new ‘place’ where Martin [Whitly] could shine. “ Speaking of the end of season two, which (spoiler alert!) Saw Malcom (Tom Payne) go and kill his father Martin (Michael Sheen), they assured, “We’d be really bad writers if we did something that meant Michael Sheen couldn’t be a part of the show in the future. “ They continued, “I don’t know what our chances are. But writing for these actors and this team has been a great privilege.” MORE: Fans Devastated After Prodigal Son Canceled For Surprising Reason MORE: Who Is Katrina Law & Who Does She Play On NCIS? Tom Payne in Prodigal Son News of a potential season three set away from Fox will be great news for fans who were saddened to learn of its cancellation last week. Many were hoping the show would continue on another channel and expressed frustration on social media. “So #ProdigalSon would be great on Netflix or HBO Max. I’m talking about #You is a good level when it goes from Lifetime to Netflix – if it hits a streamer. I need someone to do it now . FOX always plays me like that. It’s fun, unique, has a great cast. Come on. Tom has since spoken out on the news of the cancellation, writing on Twitter: “What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show that so … everyone who enjoyed it all with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING. ” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







