Only Aces & Queens beauties can join Miss Universe Philippines 2021? Billie Hakenson clarifies





A beauty queen training camp has opened its search for new candidates who could represent the Philippines in the next edition of Miss Universe. Aces and queens in a Facebook post, he announced on Tuesday that he was “looking for women who will form the Aces & Queens class of 2021 for Miss Universe Philippines.” Potential applicants must be Filipino citizens, between the ages of 18 and 27, be at least five feet four inches tall, and have at least a high school graduate. They should email a “Professionally Made Full Head and Swimsuit Photo” to training camp with their name, age, height, education, or job. Aces & Queens is one of the nation’s premier beauty queen training camps that produced notable title holders like Miss Universe 2015 Pia wurtzbach, Miss International 2016 Kylie verzosa and Miss World 2013 Megan Young. The beauty boot camp announcement raised questions from Filipino online users wondering if this meant budding beauty queens from different boot camps couldn’t join Miss Universe Philippines. “So kung of the ibang ‘di pwede sumali camps?” So MUPH (Miss Universe Philippines) is a language exclusive to Aces and Queens or those who want to join Aces and Queens? Ba’t ganun? a Facebook user commented. “I hope you will also join another camp so that there is more intense competition. For a little emotion, ”wrote a online user. Miss Universe Philippines 2020 fourth finalist Billie Hakenson, who was also trained by the beauty training camp, saw some of the comments and offered clarification on the ad. “I understand how confusing it is. Hehe… All camps are free to send their candidates. This is just an announcement from Aces and Queens looking for THEIR possible candidates to train at MUPH, ”beauty Cavite wrote in the comments. “Other camps can post their own photo with their own requirements. Girls who will be chosen by A&Q and other camps will continue to go through the MUPH selection process. Please feel free to ask any questions below for further clarification, ”added Billie. Other beauty camps in the industry are Beauty Flores which produced titulars like Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell, Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini wins. Last year was reported that the Philippines was the second most crowned country in terms of international beauty pageants. After Venezuela with 23 crowns, the archipelago boasts of 15 competition titles from four major contests like Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos