What’s his plan? – The Hollywood Reporter

The irony of David Zaslav’s rise to the top of the still-unknown WarnerMedia and Discovery combination is that if Discovery CEO had secured this position at some other point in Hollywood history, he would have been the humble underdog. with no significant scripted experience, a reality TV purveyor under the elite’s attention. He was reportedly the victim of a potentially fatal hazing.

But right now, many in the entertainment industry are anxious to get rid of the AT&T regime – led by CEO John Stankey and WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar – who seemed reluctant and unable to learn the language. They are therefore ready to welcome the head of the company who brings you 90 day fiancé, House hunters and Dr Pimple Popper with open arms.

“How can you not see this as a good thing?” says a seasoned executive who does a lot of business at Warners and has known Zaslav, 61, from his days at NBC. “David is fantastic. He’s super smart. He has a solid understanding of the business, but he also understands the media landscape of the future. A high profile agent with a lot of Warners history, asked what he thought about the changing of the guard, replied, “Like everyone else, it can only be better.”

But those who know Zaslav say the question will be whether a tough, often risk-averse leader can adapt his way to the high-risk and often tense scripted world – and more importantly, if he even wants to try. Zaslav, who signed a contract extension as CEO of Discovery until at least the end of 2027, may not be well known in the scripted TV and film industry, but he is part of the business. ‘a network of powerful leaders connected to the media.

He regularly hosts Zoom calls with a group of maybe a dozen including Disney President Bob Iger, Access President Len Blavatnik, Universal Music Group President and CEO Lucian Grainge, Goldman Sachs Senior President Lloyd Blankfein, former Time Warner President Jeff Bewkes, music. industry mogul Irving Azoff, former HBO chief Richard Plepler. The calls are free, says a source with knowledge, covering everything from the stock market to unrest in the Middle East. Another participant of interest to the industry: Warners film studio chief Toby Emmerich, who was greeted by Zaslav at the May 17 press conference.

Zaslav is described as hard-working and intelligent, even brilliant, and taking over the assets of WarnerMedia is a moment of triumph. But some of Discovery’s many members during Zaslav’s tenure were surprised and amused to hear him say when announcing the deal that his top priority was to build “relationships with the creative community.” As industry insiders noted the promise of the dawn of a new day, some former Discovery executives have rolled their eyes. They know Zaslav as a bargain builder who bit content creators while getting dizzying compensation. (He made $ 156 million in 2014 while Disney’s Iger got $ 46.6 million. In 2020, Zaslav took home $ 37.7 million.)

“He is seen by the creative community that provided content to Discovery as someone who unfairly squeezes them to their disadvantage and advantage,” said a former Discovery executive. “We don’t know what he will do with the A-level talent, but the way he treated the bread and butter suppliers that made Discovery what it is – if that’s a sign before- runner the way he’s going to treat talents, that’s not the case. t auspicious.

As the biggest buyer of reality shows, Discovery is impossible for producers to avoid, even if they say they try. A 2018 survey of non-fiction producers by the NPACT group gave Discovery networks relatively low scores on “on-going” and “on-budget”. (The same group cited the flagship Discovery Network as one of the four most favored to work with during COVID, in part because Discovery was returning shows to production ahead of other platforms.)

As a boss, Zaslav is known to scream and curse even high level subordinates. A former executive echoes several others in saying he constantly questions the judgment of his staff. But former insiders say Zaslav has a small circle of close advisers who have his trust: CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, CEO David Leavy, who “delivers the tough message or warns people” of problems ahead; Director of Human Resources and Culture Adria Alpert Romm; Director of Development, Distribution and Legal Affairs Bruce Campbell; and JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery International. A former Discovery executive said Perrette was the most digitally savvy member of the senior team and could end up with a significant role in the merged company.

A person who has done shows for Discovery and who admires Zaslav says, “He’s really, really tough. If he loves you, he loves you. And if he doesn’t like you, he doesn’t want to know that you exist. He’s a badass. Zaslav is not “schmoozy,” said this person, adding: “I know he bites people and they are all afraid of him.” But, he says, “when he really wants something, he will pay anything for it. I don’t think he wants to have sex with talent, but I wouldn’t underestimate his ability to get people to work with him.

Zaslav started out as a lawyer, but an associate says he hated the job and was advised by a mentor: “You can’t just sit around all day and focus on one thing. You cannot sit still. ” Having joined NBC in 1989, Zaslav rose through the ranks and became CEO of Discovery in 2007. An early riser, Zaslav expects others to follow suit. Sources recall that Zaslav hosted a 5 a.m. breakfast in New York City with a vendor who had come from Los Angeles and said West Coast executives were to attend staff meetings at 5 hours of the morning.

While Zaslav is a seasoned poker player, a former Discovery executive wonders if he’ll have the appetite to bet big on scripted shows and movies. He’s been betting big on acquisitions, but tends to be risk-averse when it comes to spending on content. When it comes to all deals, Discovery felt the pressure to spend more to keep talent like The brothers of the property at HGTV and at 90 day fiancé producers at TLC. Guy Fieri’s recent deal to stay three more years has hit the highest eight digits.

But as a former insider notes: “Script is totally different from unscripted. You have to spend money, make pilots, kill pilots, play a long game. “This observer found it hard to imagine Zaslav rolling the dice on a movie costing hundreds of millions. Another wonders how Zaslav would have reacted to the idea of ​​spending a fortune on HBO Game of thrones. (Discovery’s non-fictional Game of Thrones With Otters has just been announced Otters Dynasty was probably a much easier call.)

Zaslav has ventured into the scripted business in recent years – then went back. In 2018, citing the growing number of scripted shows, Zaslav said, “Our point of view is good luck with this. … We are in the realm of non-fiction. He boasted that the average cost of Discovery content was $ 400,000 to $ 450,000 an hour, while others paid $ 5 million or more (often much more). The scripted lineup is “the red carpet, it’s the hot actors and actresses, it’s the openness and it’s all the sparkle and all the glamor,” he said then. “It’s not us.”

But it is now. Discovery vet says Zaslav is into cross-pollinating marks, speculating – perhaps in a fanciful way? – that the world can see HGTV redecorating the Batcave or an unscripted “Real Sex and the City” show. More seriously, this person doesn’t rule out the idea that Zaslav could adapt in the high-risk, high-return way of scripted movies and television. “What motivates someone to invest in content is if they feel in their heart that it’s going to be good,” said this source. “He doesn’t have that feeling in his heart. I’m not saying he doesn’t have the courage to do it. But it wouldn’t be motivated by the feeling, in a creative way, that it’s going to hit the zeitgeist.

A version of this story appeared in the May 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.