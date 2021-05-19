Family Man 2 trailer: FOMO faces Manoj Bajpayee a new evil





The man of the family 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee in a still image (courtesy YouTube) Strong points ‘The Family Man 2’ will premiere on June 4

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her digital debut with the series

Manoj Bajpayee reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari New Delhi: The man of the family 2 the trailer is here and it was worth the wait. Manoj Bajpayee is reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the new season, but this time he has changed jobs and he goes to a relationship counselor with his wife to save his marriage. The first few minutes of the trailer are spent with Srikant doing his best to be the titular, until he experiences FOMO – the fear of missing something. Prior to his change of job, Srikant was an intelligence officer with the National Intelligence Agency, as we saw in the first season. A phone call with his former colleague reminded him of the thrill and action he misses and soon we see him handling a terrorism case in Chennai. The man of the family 2 marks the digital debut of Southern actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been chosen as a terrorist named Raji. She arrives in Chennai with plans to destroy the city, chalked up by the terrorist group ISI and rebel leaders. Raji has only one motto: “I will kill them all” and she is against Srikant Tiwari. Watch the trailer for The man of the family 2 here. “Hope you like it,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote while sharing. The man of the family The series is created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. While actors such as Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Dhanwanthary will reprise their roles from the first season, the series has launched new entries such as Ravindra Vijay, Shahab Ali, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, Vedant Sinha and Mime Gopi. The man of the family 2 was previously supposed to be released in February, but has been delayed due to the pandemic. Filming for the second season ended in March. The man of the family 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 4.

