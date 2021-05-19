Nawazuddin Siddiqui Changed The Meaning Of A Bollywood Star And Shined In All Mediums

A pioneer is an adjective that can be used for a scout, a person who breaks down barriers and builds a better world. In the Hindi film industry, this term can be used to define Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawazuddin, who turns 47 today, May 19, changed what it means to be an actor in the film industry, and in doing so, paved the way for many others.

Nawazuddin started his career in a small terrorist role in Sarfarosh in 1999 and followed it with many small but memorable films like Munnabhai MBBS, Aaja Nachle, Peepli Live, Black Friday and New York until he breaks out with Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2. Since then there has been no turning back for the actor

His journey has been well documented and he spoke at length about his life’s struggles in the film industry before receiving his due. He spoke about his brief experience working as a caretaker in Delhi before graduating, and how it was not easy for him to find work in Mumbai. However, despite all the obstacles, the actor decided to stick around, and thank God, otherwise we would never have the chance to witness the magic he creates on screen.

Nawazuddin is an actor who has never let the length of a role or the medium of his work affect the quality of his performance. My first introduction to acting talent was watching him as Zilgai in Kabir Khans New York. To this day, people tell how deeply the scene touched them. This is a huge thing to achieve in a multi-star with less screen time.

When Gangs of Wasseypur came out, people were shocked at the range of actors. But when Gangs of Wasseypur 2 came out, it was like a cultural reset. People couldn’t believe there was an actor like him on our outskirts and it took so long for people to give him a project to direct.

Since then, the actor has directed numerous solo projects like Manto, Raman Raghav 2.0, Haraamkhor, Photograph and Manjhi. However, he never let the notion of the main actor be limited. Even in movies where the spotlight is on someone else like Mum or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he shone.

Its other achievement is the standardization of work on the OTT platform. At the height of his Bollywood career, Nawazuddin played Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. It was a cultural phenomenon and India’s largest web series, pushing the boundaries of intelligent storytelling and exciting visuals. At the center of it was a larger than life antihero who uttered explicit and bizarre lines. He also quietly became the first pansexual main character in the Hindi film industry, which didn’t get much attention but was important to the queer community.

He also starred in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, a film about a father trying to capitalize on his genius son. Nawaz, who has spoken about caste discrimination in the past, channeled raw angst into the film. The scene in which he explains to his upper caste leader that his father starved his pregnant mother to earn money from a photographer exploiting Dalit trauma for “art” is heartbreaking. In an industry that is afraid of the word “caste”, few players would play a role like this. Whether it’s Serious Men, Sacred Games or Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin chose the right scripts, cementing his relationship with OTT. And that paved the way for the rest.

In 2021, when you look at the OTT space, literally every Bollywood A-list actor has migrated there. More than ever, the actors have found projects that really appeal to them and creatively satisfied them. Directors can write darker, more authentic long stories for these A-listers. Why? Because Nawazuddin Siddiqui put his faith in a project before it got cool. Tomorrow, when Shahid Kapoor, who stars in a Rs 300 crore film, will make his film debut Raj and DKs, the audience has to thank Nawazuddin. He’s inspired so many actors who don’t fit into a fluffy beauty standard or who come from a movie background to keep fighting for passion. For the public, it made it easier to find someone like them on screen.

