Aditya Chopra to Karan Johar, how are Bollywood moguls going to recover from Corona’s double hit?

The deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit Bollywood like a typhoon, leaving the world’s largest film industry at its wit’s end. After losing more than Rs 5,000 crore last year due to the pandemic, its film moguls were hoping for a slow recovery earlier this year following the reopening of theaters and the resumption of filming, when everything turned out again stopped. With reports of a third wave looming, there does not appear to be a ray of hope yet for the Hindi film industry, which is going through its darkest phase in history.

Where does he leave the Bollywood dream dealers who have invested their fortunes in several ambitious upcoming projects, which get stuck at different stages of production? Will they be resilient enough to get away with it or will they prove to be the game changers by helping the industry gradually recover from huge setbacks by delivering blockbusters once things get back to normal?

Here is a look at the highly anticipated films produced by the top ten players in Hindi cinema, which are looking at an uncertain future for the time being, regardless of their stature and background, with no signs of slowing down in cases of viral infection:

Aditya chopra

The reclusive boss of the venerable Yash Raj Films who made Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) functions more like a corporate honcho than a typical filmmaker. He released Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-star, Sandeep aur pinky faraar in March, without success. Determined to bring audiences back to the movies, he has a list of great films set to release this year, including that of Saif Ali Khan. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. Will he be able to get the industry out of its current crisis?

Karan johar

The man behind Dharma Production who carried the banner founded by his father Yash Johar to a dizzying height. KJo was supposed to have a 2021 loaded with movies like Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, in addition to other biggies like Dostana 2 and Shershaah. He’s got a lot at stake this year, as he’s made a foray into areas other than film production.

Sajid Nadiadwala

He started his own production company called Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd at the age of 25 and went on to become one of the greatest filmmakers. He has Ranveer Kapoor’s 83, Salman Khan’s Kick 2, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Tadap, which marks the debut of Suneil Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. These films have the potential to collect Rs 1000 crore at the box office, but will the pandemic ruin its party?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The Bollywood hit machine known for making quality films like Bajirao mastani (2015), Sanjay Leela Bhansali had spinoffs with Salman Khan that led to the abandonment of their ambitious collaboration, May Allah be with me. But he’s got Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kahthiawadi ready to air later this year. The industry has high hopes in the film, but will it emulate the success of its recent films like Padmaavat (2018)?

Bhushan Kumar

The most prolific filmmaker in the industry, his company T Series produces films by the dozen. This year, he invested in more than a dozen films, including that of Akshay Kumar Atrangi Re, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj and thank God, De Prabhas Adipurush, By John Abraham Ek Villain returns, and much more. With his deep pockets, he can withstand a few shakes, thanks to his thriving production house set up by his father, the late Gulshan Kumar.

Rohit shetty

The man who has the distinction of making the maximum number of hits of Rs 100 crores, Rohit Shetty has two big ones, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s Circus scheduled for release this year. The liberation of Sooryavanshi has already been postponed twice last year. He can afford to wait for normal times to return but will it happen anytime soon?

Jackky bhagnani

Son of filmmaker Vasu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani is one of the youngest producers to have made films like Saif Ali Khan’s. Jawaani jaaneman and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, both published last year. His banner, Pooja Entertainment has completed the filming of Akshay Kumar-star The lower end of the bell, which was the first film to be shot in the UK as soon as the lockdown was lifted last year. He also manufactures Tiger Shroff Ganapth and Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. His future depends a lot on these films.

Ritesh Sidhwani

Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani was gearing up for a mix of theatrical releases this year, including star Katrina Kaif Phone Bhoot, KGF Chapter 2 with Yash and Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan. His banner also advertised Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra just before the fear of Covid-19 came back to haunt the industry.

Dinesh Vijan

Its banner, Maddock Films, made its presence felt last year with Likes Aaj Kal 2 and Angrezi medium, at a time when there was a dearth of content for the public. This year his horror comedy, Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor did well at the box office. He now makes Saif Ali Khan Go Goa Gone 2, By Abhishek Bachchan Dasvi and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya lined up for release this year.