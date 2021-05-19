I want them to give me the gift they promised

Dear Amy: For my 80th birthday, my four sons gave me a “trip anywhere on Highway 80”.

COVID and other aspects of life kicked in, and I celebrated my 81st birthday six months ago.

No one seems to remember this promise. They all had their own vacations, but no one mentioned my 80th trip. It would be the highlight of my life.

Can you give me the words to remind them, without sounding sarcastic or greedy?

Do not rejuvenate

Expensive do not get any: What a creative and thoughtful gift!

Now it’s time to collect.

I suggest you email your four wonderful sons, perhaps quoting the song by John Denver: “All my bags are done, I’m ready to go.” … The taxi is waiting, blowing a horn… ”

Say, “Gentlemen, I am not getting any younger. Let’s plan the trip of my life! “

Interstate 80 is the transcontinental highway from the New York area across the United States to San Francisco. Because they have offered a trip “anywhere on Hwy 80”, you may want to choose the route between two desired destinations, in order to try to lock them into a specific plan (the plan may change. later).

I found a fun tour of things to do and see along the I-80 corridor on roadtrippers.com. Attractions range from museums, spectacular natural sites, the country’s largest time capsule (Seward, Nebraska), to the legendary Lagomarcino Confectionery in Moline, Illinois. I will be pleased to meet you there.

Dear Amy: I am a 62 year old divorced woman. I haven’t been dating – or interested in dating – in many years.

In January my house caught fire and is now undergoing a complete renovation. There is a man who is part of the crew that I fell in love with. This is unusual for me – to say the least.

My daughter and my best friend are shocked at the way I act – like I’m in high school!

The problem is, I don’t know if he’s married, has a girlfriend, etc., and I’m too shy to ask him.

I find myself making up questions to ask him when I go home. I have butterflies in my stomach every time I see it.

How do you know if he’s married? All the other guys have wedding rings except him, but I know construction workers often don’t wear their wedding rings due to possible injuries.

I feel like I’m losing my mind! Help?

Crushed

Dear crushed: You can check social networks (Facebook, etc.) to see if you can locate a profile for the object of your crush. His stated “status” might clarify this.

I am married to a builder and I assure you that the men on his crew wear “work-safe” wedding rings if they are married. (I could say that the “risk of injury” applies more to what might happen at home if they didn’t.)

When I shared your question with my husband, he strongly encouraged you to go!

One benefit of this “high school” feeling is that the wacky energy you feel can propel you to be daring. You just need to arm yourself to accept the possibility of a soft “no”.

I can’t help you become less shy, but maybe I can give you some inspiration.

Over ten years ago, under circumstances extremely similar to yours, I acted on my own crush (which actually kicked me back into college rather than high school). I did this using my version of Napoleon’s legendary battle plan: “You engage. And then you wait and see.

I had the courage to ask the handsome builder to renovate my house for a coffee. After many years as a single parent, this was the bravest and best love offer I have ever dared to make. (My teenage daughter rolled her eyes – and encouraged me.)

Six months later, we got married. Talk about a renovation!

Dear Amy: Your response to “Bored” bothered me. She said she was reprimanded by her husband, who insists she should let others talk, without interruption, until they stop, then wait two beats to make sure they don’t. not just breathe.

She says this leads to monologues that can last 20 minutes or more.

Of course, this woman is an interrupts, and her husband calls her on it.

Was there

Dear summer there: Even if she interrupts, her husband can offer feedback but he has no right to control her.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.