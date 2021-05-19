‘Flash Gordon’ actor to visit Jacksonville





When the movie “Flash Gordon” hit theaters in 1980, actor Sam J. Jones – who played the title character – didn’t realize he would still be revisiting the role 40 years later.

These days, he travels the world to meet fans of the cult classic. On Saturday, his travels will take him to Jacksonville.

“This is a great opportunity for a fan,” Jones said. “It gives them the opportunity to tell me their stories.” Born in Chicago but raised in California, Jones will spend the weekend in his native state, with appearances in Brookville and Belleville in addition to Jacksonville. “It’s a perfect trip,” Jones said. “I fly on Friday, travel to places to meet fans, and then I’m back with my family on Sunday.” Jones will be at Destination Toys & Collectibles, 228 W. Morton Ave., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, signing autographs, taking selfies and selling limited-edition VIP packages. Prices range from $ 40 to $ 60. Unlike conventions where attendees have to pay to enter a huge space and Jones would typically have multiple get-togethers throughout the event, it’s fortunate that places like Destination Toys provide a more intimate setting. “When they show up at a comic book store, there is no cover charge. It’s wonderful, ”Jones said, adding that it was also very good for local businesses. Along with his acting career, Jones spends part of his year traveling to meet fans, typically making around 40 stops per year. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited it to fewer than 20 stops in 2020, but it is fortunate that states are starting to reopen. “It’s perfect timing with COVID and all that,” he said. Although “Flash Gordon” is a science fiction film, Jones’ character is an ordinary person. “What makes him special is that he’s vulnerable,” Jones said. “His athleticism and his spirit.” Aside from “Flash Gordon”, Jones has also appeared in films such as “Ted” and “Ted 2”, “The Highwaymen, Code Red and” First and 10 “. To date, the ex-Navy has more than 65 films and hundreds of television appearances to his name. “It will be fun and it will also be an adventure,” Jones said of Saturday’s appearance.

