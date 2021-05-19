Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco neighborhoods





A mountain lion was seen in two San Francisco neighborhoods on Tuesday, according to CBS San Francisco. The animal was photographed by a Ring doorbell camera after 3 a.m. in the Portola neighborhood. He was also seen in Bernal Heights. Someone has also spotted the mountain lion walking in Bernal Heights Park. The two called San Francisco Animal Care & Control, who viewed pictures of the animal and noticed it had a collar. With help from the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, the agency was able to determine that the cat had been harnessed by Project Puma, a conservation program that tracks feral cats in the Bay Area. I just spoke with the owner of the Portola neighborhood who captured the mountain lion images. She gave me the original video which is a bit clearer than the one I posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/HBEZnwyI9A – Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) May 19, 2021 The latest reading on the collar confirmed that the animal was walking near the Bernal Heights neighborhood, including the area near I-280 and Highway 101. Animal Care and Control believes the mountain lion is lost and could have made it home already. New trends “If he’s still in town he’s probably scared, crouched down somewhere waiting for night to fall so he can leave,” executive director Virginia Donohue told CBS San Francisco. Although the mountain lion has not been seen doing anything aggressive, Animal Care and Control advises residents to be cautious. They are encouraged to avoid running or having their backs to the animal and should instead face the mountain lion if they encounter it, make noise, wave their arms to appear larger, and throw objects if possible.







