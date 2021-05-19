The Voice Top 5 of season 20: Ranking of artists competing to win





After Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice”, only five artists are still in the running to win season 20: Cam Anthony, Rachel Mac, Victor solomon, Kenzie Wheeler and Jordan matthew young. Take a look at the songs the Top 5 have sung so far “The Voice”, then vote in our poll on your choice for the champion. And don’t forget to resonate in the comments section with your thoughts on “The Voice” Season 20’s Top 5. To beat the Top 9, audiences voted for their favorite performances on the May 17th show. The leading artist from each of the four teams coached by Kelly clarkson, Nick jonas, John legend and Blake Shelton evolved in the competition. The five remaining artists – Dana monique, Pia renee, Corey ward, Young and Gihanna Zoe – confronted in a song of sudden death. The winner was Jordan, who is coached by Blake. This means that the country music superstar has her a Top 5 advantage as she is the only coach with two artists on her team. SEE Everything You Need To Know About Live Shows And Voting From “ The Voice ” Do you think one of Blake’s two contenders is going to win, giving him a ninth victory in 20 seasons. Or do you think Kelly will coach her fourth champion since she started on “The Voice” seven seasons ago? Maybe John will finally get a bookends trophy when he wins his first stint as a coach in Season 16. Or Nick will get his first win in his second round in the chair. ? SEE ‘The Voice’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Season 1 – 19) Cam Anthony (Team Blake) – Top 5: Public Vote

Audition song: “Lay Me Down”

Battle Song: “10,000 hours”

Playoff song: “Feeling Good”

Top 17 Songs: “Take Me To Church”

Top 9 songs: “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” Rachel Mac (Team Nick) – Top 5: Public vote

Audition song: “Let it fly”

Battle Song: “Your Song”

Knockout Song: “Stupid Games

Top 17 songs: “Rainbow”

Top 9 songs: “Human” Victor solomon (Team legend) – Top 5: Public vote

Audition song: “Glory”

Battle Song: “U Got It Bad”

Eliminating song: “My Girl”

Top 17 songs: “I Wish”

Top 9 songs: “I Can Only Imagine” Kenzie wheeler (Team Kelly) – Top 5: Public Vote

Audition song: “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

Battle Song: “Fishin ‘in the Dark”

Knockout song: “Beer never broke my heart”

Top 17 songs: “Red Dirt Road”

Top 9 songs: “He stopped loving her today” Jordan matthew young (Team Blake) – Top 5: Instant Backup

Audition song: “I’m no stranger to the rain”

Battle Song: “Calling All Angels”

Knockout Song: “She speaks to the angels”

Top 17 songs: “Gold Dust Woman”

Top 9 songs: “Rose Colored Glasses” SUBSCRIBE for the Gold Derby newsletter with the latest expert forecasts

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos