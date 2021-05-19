Jacqueline to play cop role in Hollywood debut

One of the most loved and successful actresses in City B, she enjoys a huge fan base in India and around the world, as well as on social media. After her debut in the industry with Sujoy Ghoshs Aladdin (2009), there was no turning back for her and she continued to star in many blockbuster movies and eventually joined Deepika in this trend to break through. a new stage even in the west, Jacqueline to play cops role in her Hollywood debut.

A few months ago in January it was officially announced that Jacqueline would be making her Hollywood debut with an anthology called Stories of Women and the Cherry on the Cake, the most intriguing part here is that it will feature six stories that will be directed. by six female directors around the world and will also have an all-female star cast.

Gorgeous and gorgeous Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is set to star in Indian director Leena Yadavs titled Sharing A Ride alongside transgender model Anjali Lama and according to reports from a leading digital entertainment portal, Jacqueline has already completed filming of Sharing A Ride in October last year, long before the project was officially announced and the film was shot in Mumbai as key parts of the film were placed in and around the CST.

Bollywood film actress Jacqueline is going to be seen playing the character of a cop in the film and their team also shot some important footage at the CST police station and on the work front, Jacqueline has several interesting film projects. in his sleeves, including Rohit Shettys Cirkus. with Ranveer Singh, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She also finished filming for Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon with Bachchan Pandey and also has Ram Setu with Kick 2 with Salman Khan and is also reportedly in the process of doing Dia produced by Bhushan Kumar.