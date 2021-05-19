Discover Exclusive Details About The 5 Best Bollywood Singers

There is no disagreement with the fact that from eternity the name of the Indias has always been glorified among all other countries for its musical culture. The country has the best singers in the world. On top of that, India’s star-studded Bollywood industry has gained worldwide fame for all the right reasons.

Bollywood is full of huge talent and fantastic singers who have taken the Indias name to great heights. So it makes sense to be curious about who the best Bollywood singers are.

Now if we look around in the current Bollywood league there are a lot of talented singers dominating the charts. But here we have preselected the Top 5 Bollywood Singers who must always reach the top.

Without wasting any more time, let’s see the list.

Born June 6, 1988 in Uttarakhand, Neha Kakkar is currently mastering the Bollywood industry with her explosive streak of success. The young singer was in the spotlight with her appearance as a contestant on the reality TV show called Indian Idol Season 2. As of now, every song in Bollywood is sung by this talented singer who, with her magical voice, has captured the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Neha is most popular for singing love and romantic songs and young people love her singing.

Her first project, an album called Neha-The Rock Star was dropped in 2008 and she was noticed with her song Sunny Sunny from the movie Yaariyan.

Some of his best songs include:

His most played song on YouTube is: Taaron Ke Shehar with over 280 million views

She recently clung to Rohanpreet Singh.

Latest project: A music video with his brother named Tonny Kakkar Bheegi Bheegi

Upcoming project: Neha Kakkar collaborated with Guru Randhawa for a song called Aur Pyaar Karna hai.

Born July 30, 1973 in Haryana, Sonu Nigam is arguably one of the greatest Bollywood singers of all time. Started singing at the age of 4, the heartthrob singer from India started his career with a stage performance at the age of 19. It was the owner of the T series, Gulshan Kumar, who allowed him to reach a maximum of people.

Not long after, Sonu Nigam launched the popular reality show SARE GA MA PA and was quickly spotted judging the show Indian Idol.

He is one of the highest paid Bollywood singers who has managed to keep audiences hooked on his performances even now. Sonu has always been the top choice of Bollywood directors for all kinds of songs.

Some of his evergreen songs include:

Upcoming project: The Battle of Bhima Koregaon

Born as Amrik Singh on June 10, 1977 in Durgapur, West Bengal, acclaimed Bollywood play singer Mika Singh has many explosive successes to his name. He is an actor, stage presenter, singer and songwriter. Mika is the real brother of famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehandi and has established his remarkable presence in Bollywood with his upbeat songs.

In recent times, his name has become synonymous with all kinds of party numbers and is considered a high-quality powerful singer. Its concerts and awards ceremonies are always full.

Mika Singh is one of the highest paid singers in the country who enjoy enormous fame and popularity.

Some of his hit songs include:

Upcoming projects: Glassiyan

Known as the most famous and successful Bollywood singer of all time, Arijit Singh is one of the most established singers in all of his history in India. He is a singer, musician, music producer and also a composer. Born April 25, 1987 in Murshidabad, Arijit Singh began his career in 2010.

He is from a Bengali family and started his adventure with the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Arijits’ appearance in Bollywood turned out to be a blockbuster with the song Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2.

It quickly became the most popular song of the year. The singer is most acclaimed for his versatility and sings mainly in Bengali and Hindi, as well as other languages.

He is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers among young people for his romantic and love songs. His awards list is unmatched and was recently awarded by Filmfare as Best Male Reading Singer.

Some of his most famous songs include:

Upcoming projects: The Power movie

Coming from speaking about Bollywood’s leading book singers, Shreya Ghosal is the one sitting at the top for her sweet and mesmerizing tone. Born on 12e In March 1984, she was a singer, music producer and songwriter, and has won several awards so far.

Shreya sings in various Indian languages ​​including Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Tamil. As of 2021, she is the best Indian singer who first appeared on screen with a reality TV show named Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and then sang for the world famous film Devdas. It was her biggest achievement of all time and she made her fans countless fans.

The best songs under his name include:

Upcoming projects: Tuck Jagadish, Kotigobba 3, etc.