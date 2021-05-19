Emmy predictions: Ted Danson could extend the record with the mayor





There is no doubt that Ted Danson is a talented actor who’s had one hell of a career, but if you need the hard cold facts, look no further than the Emmy nominations he’s racked up over the years. Of his 18 total bids, 14 came in the Best Comedy Actor category, and now he is considering a possible 15th in the category for his turn as a former businessman running for mayor of Los Angeles in the NBC’s freshman comedy “Mr. Mayor.” The former “Cheers” star is currently in fifth place in Gold Derby combined odds for Best Comedy Actor, sitting behind the reigning Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award champion Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), as well as Michael douglas (“The Kominsky method”), Anthony anderson (“Black-ish”) and Kenan thompson (“Kenan”). Ralph macchio (“Cobra Kai”) completed the top six. If Danson received his 15th comedy acting nomination this summer, he would extend his own record for most nominations in the category for the fourth year in a row. He finally broke his 14-year-old tie with Alan alda and Kelsey Grammer when he won his 12th nomination – his first for his turn as demon Michael in the NBC comedy “The Good Place” – in 2018. He then followed up that nomination with two other consecutive nominations, both also for Comedy NBC, to stretch their record to 14. SEE Emmy flashback: Ted Danson finally wins in 1990 Alda was the first person to record 11 comedy acting nominations, all earned during his time on “M * A * S * H”. He won in 1974 and 1982. For his part, Danson went 11-for-11 during his tenure on long-term “Cheers,” also winning twice, in 1990 and in 1993. Meanwhile, Grammer, who titled “Frasier” for 11 years after debuting the character of Dr. Frasier Crane on “Cheers” (and received two supporting actor offers), received 10 comedy actor nominations during the spin-off’s run. However, his 11th offering also came to play the beloved character, this time in an episode of “Wings” in 1992. (If you’re not sure how he received the best actor name for an appearance as guest, put this one away for the trivia bar: It was the one and only year that the Emmys allowed guest stars to compete in regular actor races.) Grammer would win the Best Comedy Actor award four times, a record he shares Carroll O’Connor (“All in the family”), Michael j fox (“Family Ties”, “Spin City”) and Jim parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”). If Danson were to be nominated this year and ultimately triumph – the field of comedy is much more open than it has been in years past – he would join Fox and Richard mulligan (“Soap”, “Empty Nest”) as the only people to have won the acting award for several shows. But maybe for now, he should just focus on expanding the drive he already has. TO PREDICT 2021 Emmy nominations until July 13 Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors to get the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you dominate our estimated rankings next? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest tour odds, which terrifies Hollywood chefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Express yourself and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to keep up with the latest rewards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you planning and why?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos