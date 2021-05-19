Who is Ariana Grande’s new husband Dalton Gomez? Here are five things to know | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Who is Ariana Grande’s new husband Dalton Gomez?

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, tied the knot over the weekend in a private ceremony at the “Positions” singer’s home in Montecito, Calif. But unlike Grande’s previous partners, Gomez isn’t a household name.

The couple have been together (at least publicly) for over a year, with no media mention of how they met. They’ve kept their relationship a secret, the mystery surrounding the “7 Rings” singer’s husband, who was seen in a few photos on his Instagram but otherwise has a low profile on social media.

Here are five things to know about the guy from Grande.

1. He is not in the entertainment industry

Unlike Grande’s previous romantic partners, including actor Pete Davidson and rapper Big Sean, Gomez doesn’t work in the entertainment industry. Instead, the Southern California native is a real estate agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, according to his bio on the company’s website. Gomez has worked in the luxury real estate market for the past five years, securing deals with leading clients in the Los Angeles area.

Gomez has been named in the Los Angeles Times for his work in real estate, such as when he and Aaron Kirman represented the buyer who bought the Bel-Air mansion from Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons for $ 12.35 million. dollars in October 2019.

During a morning visit to another Bel-Air mansion, Gomez reportedly said a pair of creaking doors required “work.”

2. He and Ariana operate in the same social circles

As his experience working with A-List buyers shows, Gomez has connections. In 2017, Gomez posted an Instagram story of himself with Miley Cyrus and other friends.

Gomez and Kirman were the listing agents for music lawyer Aaron Rosenberg’s two-story house in Hancock Park, which was sold to “The Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar in October 2019. Customers de Rosenberg include Grande, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.

3. He designed Grande’s engagement ring and wedding ring

Grande announced her engagement in December 2020 with an Instagram slideshow titled “Forever n then some,” where she showed off her asymmetrical ring, designed by Gomez, which had an oval-shaped diamond paired with a pearl.

According to E! News, Gomez enlisted the help of jeweler Jack Solow to help him assemble this ring.

“Dalton has been involved in every step of the selection process via FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the West Coast and here in my office in New York,” Solow told the outlet last December. “He was very, very specific about what he wanted.”

The jeweler also confirmed that he worked alongside Gomez to design the wedding ring for the couple’s next big day.

“This is a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pavé bracelet,” a spokesperson told E! New. “Dalton was very happy with it.”

4. He has acting credit

Gomez is credited on IMDb with an acting gig for briefly appearing in the music video for Bieber and Grande’s quarantine hit “Stuck With U”.

The video was the first time Grande had confirmed her relationship with Gomez, who is seen dancing at the last minute before the “Thank U, Next” frontman runs in to give her a hug.

(And for all the astrology fans, IMDb says Gomez is a Leo.)

5. He keeps his privacy under lock and key

Shortly after announcing their relationship, Gomez made his Instagram profile private. Among the rare details on the page, Gomez lists his occupation and has a profile photo of himself hugging Grande. He does not have an obvious public profile on Twitter or any other social network.

Grande insisted on keeping her relationship with Gomez private. While sharing a video that Florence Pugh posted negative comments about her relationship with Zach Braff, Grande supported the “Midsommar” star and added her own thoughts in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“Sharing special, personal things that make you happy on the Internet can be really traumatic,” Grande wrote. “I know I took a step back from this to protect my loved ones and myself, but I just wanted to share this and let you know how perfectly you expressed this and how grateful you are to do so. @florencepugh. ”

