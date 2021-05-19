SCOOP: Zee Studios in talks with Antim and Maidaan for a pay-per-view release? : Bollywood News





The long-awaited action film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, finally released on Eid, in cinemas as well as on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. A section of commerce and industry felt it was suicidal to release such a big film on digital. They were concerned that the public would be willing to shell out rupees. 249 for a single movie. However, on the first day of its release, Zees’ servers crashed as hordes of people excitedly tune in to watch the film. In the end, it garnered 4.2 million views on Day 1, shocking pessimists and sparking a wave of joy for its investors. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was also made available on various DTH platforms and according to an industry insider it got over 9.9 million views over the 4-day weekend across all platforms. Now it has come to light that, supported by Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhaidigital success, Zee Studios has entered into discussions with directors of other exciting films awaiting release. An informed source Bollywood HungamaThe industry has now realized that if a movie stars a big name, a simultaneous release in theaters and on a platform like ZeePlex can be an interesting proposition. As a result, Zees’ top honchos wereted no time and have already approached around 4-5 highly anticipated biggies. The manufacturers are in talks with Zee and it shows how widely accepted ZeePlex has been. The source declined to disclose the names of these films, however. An industry insider, however, informed Bollywood Hungama: It is quite possible that the makers of Sooryavanshi and 83 are in talks. These two films have been delayed for over a year. Too, Antim: The Final Truth would take the route of the hybrid exit. Meanwhile, Maidaan is a Zee Studios film and it will be in contention. Apart from these, a few big budget Southern films might also be interested. Maidaan is a period sports film based on a real tournament. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead and is directed by Amit Sharma. As for Antim: The Final Truth, just like Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, it is produced by Salman Khan Films. It stars Aayush Sharma in the lead with Salman Khan in a dynamic supporting role. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, this is the 2018 remake of the movie Marathi, Mulshi pattern. Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Maidaan Director Amit Sharma, To Resume Filming As Tested Negative For COVID-19 Other pages: Antim – The Final Truth Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

