TR Knight interview: actor discusses ‘the Flight Attendant’ season 1

“My contract was only for the first season, so I don’t know”, explains TR Knight on reprising her role in the commissioned second season of “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max. The actor, who goes by Theo, plays Davey Bowden, older brother of Kaley cuocothe eponymous character of Cassie. He continues in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “I’m not sure if Davey might be coming back briefly to visit, but Kaley is remarkable. I love working with her and so every chance I can in the future in any business, I will obviously jump at the chance.

Knight is best known for his performance in “Grey’s Anatomy,” for which he won an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Dramatic Actor and is shortlisted for a nomination for Best Guest Drama Actor for his one-time return to the show. series this season. For the first season of “The Flight Attendant,” Knight shared a nomination for Best Comedy Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year. He remarks about his role as Davey: “It’s nice to play a gay role in a seemingly good marriage with children. It is something that I was hungry to grow up. He smiles, “That’s really cool – more of that, please.”

If nominated for Best Supporting Comedy Actor, Knight intends to submit the episode titled “Conspiracy Theories” for review as it contains an emotional confrontation between Cassie and Davey; that was the audition scene for the character. “It was one of those scenes that has a lot of buildup because it’s the one you auditioned with, so it’s a lot on your mind, but I was playing with two people who weren’t Kaley before. “, explains Knight. He adds about the current shoot, “We shot it in so many different ways and so many different levels of how much he could leave the jar lid on and it was exciting because you had to play with that.”

He says of the characters’ relationship: “I was fascinated by someone who is so broken […] watching someone who is so broken and trying not only to control it but also to control it in some way or another and that is a recipe for disaster because it is impossible. Knight explains how to play the role: “There are so many ways to do it when you have someone who has so much trauma, so much pain, so much rage in them. He speaks about the physical aspect of his portrait: “It’s like he can suck everything closer, so somehow it will be fine.” Knight concludes on how their traumatic upbringing manifested differently for Cassie and Davey: “His way of dealing with the mess isn’t through drinking; his way is to try to bend this mess or force it and control it, which is impossible to do, but he tries and he tries valiantly and that’s the goal that fascinated me.

