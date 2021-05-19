Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Demi Lovato announced on Wednesday that they are not binary and will use their pronouns.

The singer made the announcement on his new podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato”. Lovato said he wanted to use the podcast for “conversations that transcend typical speech” and saw the “very personal” announcement as an opportunity to do so.

“Over the past year and a half, I have been doing healing and self-reflection work,” Lovato said in an introduction to the first podcast episode. “And through this work, I had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. Having said that, I will officially change my pronouns to them / them. I think this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and makes me feel the most authentic and true to the person I know I am and still discovering. “

Lovato said they felt their 2018 overdose happened because they “ignored (their) truth” and “suppressed” themselves to please stylists, team members and fans who wanted it to be. they are “the sexy and feminine pop star of the leotard”.

“I thought it was who I was meant to be, and now I realize that it’s so much more important to live your truth than to never delete you because that’s the kind of thing that happens when you do, “Lovato continued.

Lovato, who has also been outspoken about his addiction and mental health issues, said he looks forward to continuing to share his journey on the podcast and on social media.

“In this first episode, I’m excited to share with you what this means to me and what it can be like to other people,” they said. “I want to make it clear that I am still learning and entering into myself, and I do not claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

Alok Vaid-Menon, writer, performer, public speaker and gender-non-conforming friend of Lovato, also appeared on the podcast so the two could discuss identity and reflect on how Lovato “came into (their) truth. . “

Lovato said they were eager to discuss their identity on their podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato”. Dana trippe

The couple had a frank conversation about pronouns. Lovato said they understood that people could “slip” and use their old she / his pronouns but requested that the audience make an effort to use pronouns that “feel good” to Lovato.

“It would mean the world if people could start identifying me as them / them,” Lovato said. “I know that being in my shoes, it will take a while for people to get used to it. I just want them to make the effort. I think it’s important because I want to use those pronouns that work for me. I also don’t want people to be so afraid of messing up everything that they don’t try to use them. “

In late March, Lovato came out as a pansexual, announcing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that they were attracted to men, women and “anything” in between.

“I’m so fluid now, and part of the reason I’m so fluid is that I was super locked up,” Lovato said.

In their new YouTube documentary series, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” Lovato said they were drawn to women earlier in life, but were too ashamed to explore that.

“I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian is frowned upon,” they said. “Any attraction I ever had to a woman at a young age, I closed it before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”

Lovato also told Glamor magazine in March that their engagement with actor Max Ehrich, which the couple canceled in September, helped them realize “how weird they are.”

“Last year I was engaged to a man and when it wasn’t working I was like, ‘This is a huge sign,'” Lovato recalls. “I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt that relieved feeling that I could live my truth.

