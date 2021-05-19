Taylor Lautner to play in the home team | Entertainment





Taylor Lautner must be in the cast of “Home Team”. The ‘Twilight’ actor is committed to staring in the Netflix family comedy, which is loosely inspired by the experiences of NFL coach Sean Payton during his one-year suspension as coach of the New Orleans Saints. The film, which is currently in production – follows Payton who, two years after a Super Bowl victory while on suspension, returns to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his young son by coaching his team. Payton was suspended in 2012 for his role in the Bountygate scandal, where players were awarded for deliberately injuring opponents. Other cast members include Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Marek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley , Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler. It was previously reported that Kevin James would play Payton in the film, which comes from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison and his own Hey Eddie Productions banner. Charles and Daniel Kinnane are co-directing the film from a screenplay by Titone and Keith Blum. Taylor starred alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as werewolf Jacob Black and previously joked that her character’s long dark hair was inspired by Kendall Jenner. He captioned a side-by-side photo of himself and Kendall: “It’s been exactly 10 years since Twilight hit theaters. I thought I should take this moment to thank all the fans who have supported. franchise over the past decade, but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspiration in ’07 Thank you fans and thank you Kendall. #headandshoulders (sic) “

