Does Max die in New Amsterdam? Ryan Eggold leaving after season 3? Let’s explore the NBC series as audiences weigh in on their minds.

Once again, things are getting pretty intense in New Amsterdam.

Created by David Schulner, the American medical drama is based on the book Twelve patients: life and death at Bellevue hospital by Eric Manheimer and began airing in 2018.

He developed a dedicated follow-up on NBC and fans were greeted for Season 3 in March 2021.

One of the more notable episodes arrived recently, as Episode 12 titled Things Fall Apart showed Ryan Eggolds’ character in grave danger. The audience inevitably becomes curious and asks an urgent question: Does Max die in New Amsterdam?

Does Max die in New Amsterdam? Season 3 explored

While there is no official confirmation, it is highly unlikely that Max will die in New Amsterdam season 3 for a number of reasons.

Before tackling them, it’s important to ask yourself why viewers are so worried.

Episode 12 saw the hospital grappling with the threat of a chemical spill, and Helen Sharpe walked the hallways to find Max holding a leaking pipe in hopes of slowing the spread.

He revealed he couldn’t see, and Helen helped him get into the decontamination shower. However, once there he crumbles and things look particularly bleak.

Nevertheless, he wakes up with Helen at his bedside and Max explains that he has no memory of what happened in the shower. Although he then turns to Helen and says: You were there, weren’t you? I am sorry. Sometimes it takes me a minute to remember what matters most. You.

The two hold hands and lean over each other before being interrupted by a call that details that Max’s in-laws wish to take custody of Luna.

Essentially, the chemical spill appears to have been a way of bringing Max and Helen together, and we can expect the drama to progress as the story revolves around Luna’s custody.

David Schulner on Ryan Eggolds New Amsterdam path

In January 2021, New Amsterdam was renewed for three more seasons, so there’s no reason to expect Ryan to quit the show anytime soon.

Indeed, David Schulner spoke with TVLine about episode 12 and what it means for Max to move forward, saying there’s nothing like your own mortality to get you in the right frame of mind.

Looking ahead, he added:

they or they [Max and Helen] are on a path that only Luna [being] snatched from Max’s hands could take them off for a while. We know Max and Sharpe desperately want each other, and now we just have to see if they can have it. But they’re together, and we just have to see if that’ll happen.

So, a clear storyline has been established for Max and Helen as we move forward.

Fans reflect on the fate of Maxs New Amsterdam season 3

After watching Things Fall Apart, a number of fans have flocked to Twitter to weigh their thoughts and concerns.

Discover a selection of tweets:

Was it not renewed? Max CANNOT die. Right!!! And blooms, she cannot die. #NewAmsterdam CrazzeeMomo3 (@ snelson411) May 19, 2021

All she keeps getting is pain

If Max doesn't spend the whole of next season making her completely happy#Sharpwin #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/UAi8sX8Mtz Jade '(@helensharpestan) May 13, 2021

