Demi Lovato released as a non-binary genre

Demi Lovato is released as non-binary and will use the pronouns they / them.

Lovato shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Today is a day that I’m so happy to share more of my life with all of you – I’m proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and that I will officially change my pronouns to them / them going forward. It came after a lot of healing and self-reflection. I’m still learning and coming inside myself, and I don’t pretend to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens up another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those who haven’t been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. “

Lovato will also discuss releasing as a non-binary on the first episode of their new podcast, 4D, which features a conversation with writer, performer, and gender maverick speaker Alok Vaid-Menon. This the episode is coming Wednesday May 19.

In the episode’s intro, Lovato said they wanted to use the show to “share what it means to me and what it might look like to other people.” Lovato added that their conversation with Vaid-Menon will be about “identity as a whole, but will also take time to personally reflect on how I came into my truth so that we, like many others, can live. our life in an authentic way. ”

Lovato announced the 4D podcast last week, noting that the show will feature future guests such as Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Glennon Doyle. The singer also released a new album, Dancing with the devil … The art of starting over, in April, with an accompanying documentary series in which they discussed their near-fatal overdose in 2018, its consequences, and more.