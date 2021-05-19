From Shadi Ka Khayal to Cheeni Kum, Bollywood songs inspired by tea





New Delhi: Tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world. It has many health benefits and can wake you up more gently than coffee. We all know how Bollywood since the 70s has been hosting music for our “ cellar lovers ” for so long now. Since the weather is so amazing today, let’s watch some old or new song on Bollywood’s “chai”. The winery and the music are so deeply interconnected that they could be siblings, coming together to provide you with a holistic cleansing experience unlike anything you may or may not have felt before. Bollywood songs have already tied us to the most extreme levels of fandom there is, with our favorite stars in amazing dance moves. But what happens when Bollywood songs are all about tea? We have the best of both worlds, we would say! Let’s watch Bollywood songs on chai: 1. Ek Ek Ek, Ek Chai Ki Pyaali (Zamaana Badal Gaya – 1961) The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi in the movie Zamana Badal Gaya (1961). The soundtrack of Ek Chai Pyali was composed by Iqbal Qureshi with lyrics written by HA Rahbar. 2. Shayad Meri Shadi Ka Khayal (Souten – 1983) I remember singing this song a lot in my childhood. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Souten had an incredible cast which included Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, and Padmini Kohlapure. The soundtrack was composed by Usha Khanna with lyrics written by Sawaan Kumar and Pradeep Kaushik. 3. Jaago Jaago Subha Hogayi – (Ghoonghat – 1997) Jago Jago Subah Ho Gayi is an amazing morning wake-up song from the 1996 movie Ghoonghat. The song was sung by Aditya Narayan Jha, Arun Ahuja, Meena, Mou Mukherjee (Jojo) and Nilesh. It was composed by Anand Raj Anand and the lyrics were written by Vicky Kumar. 4. Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali – (Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega – 2000) Whenever I think of the cellar, the only song that comes to mind is from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. It was composed, sung and performed by Anu Malik. The lyrics were written by Sameer. 5. Cheeni Kum Hai Cheeni Kum (Cheeni Kum – 2007) Cheeni Kum is a Hindi song from the 2007 movie Cheeni Kum. It was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ilaiyaraaja with lyrics written by Manoj Tapadia and Sameer. How decade after decade the songs changed and gave us an incredible list of music to enjoy. However, don’t stop and brew your favorite tea on this International Tea Day (May 21) and enjoy the day. Let us know more songs on chai. We wish you a happy International Tea Day in advance !!







