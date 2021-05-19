Amazon Won’t Make AT&T Hollywood Mistakes

It only took three years for AT&T Inc. to admit it couldn’t handle the collection of entertainment assets it had reclaimed from its $ 102 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc. not to Amazon.com Inc., which is would have envisioning a multi-billion dollar Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer takeover, fail so easily.

These offers are not directly comparable. Buying a complex machine that includes a large movie studio, a news network, and an award-winning high-end TV producer for $ 102 billion, like AT&T did, is one thing. Buying an expansive movie library, boutique cable network, some eye-catching cable series and the James Bond saga for around $ 5-10 billion, as Amazon considers it, is another.

Still, the comparison is useful as a pair of starchy behemoths recently launched ambitious plans to combine their telecom networks with exotic content offerings that they thought they could better foster internally. Verizon Communications Inc. tried with AOL, Yahoo, and the Huffington Post, but snorted. And AT&T just finished their epic jungle.

Mergers have notoriously bad background. Most fail, perhaps 70% to 80% of them, depending on the harvard business review. Poor pricing and awkward integration are often cited as the guilty behind deals that burn billions of dollars, often throw employee lives into disarray and fail to create corporate “synergies”.

More than

I suspect another factor is at work when a regular vanilla company is shopping for a creative business. Effectively recruiting, managing, and inspiring creators who work in books, media, film, music, and more are tasks beyond stopwatches and spreadsheets. For costumes and bean counters who aren’t used to working with independent thinkers who challenge authority, value personal loyalty, and promote infighting, it’s like raising cats. And that distracts the new owners from maintaining the core business they were running. Car accident.

Still, Amazon has a lot to show for its own efforts. So it will be interesting to see if the MGM deal progresses. Has Amazon revealed the secret to hosting creators in a corporate environment? It’s too early to know, but there is a lot to consider.

Amazon runs a huge digital retail empire and a thriving cloud computing business, among others. It’s also made a big push in smart home tools, including its Alexa products, which basically exist because the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, wanted it. The executives involved in the Alexa push knew what it meant, as my Bloomberg News colleague Brad Stone explains in his new book, “Amazon unrelated. “

“Bezos’ close involvement made their lives more difficult but also produced immeasurable results. Jeff ‘gave us the license and permission to do some of the things we needed to do to go faster and grow taller,’ an executive told Stone.

Mike George, an Amazon executive, was one of Bezos’ favorites to ensure Alexa’s success. Stone describes him as “a bald, charismatic Amazonian wearing cowboy boots, with a penchant for face painting, who enjoyed going to meetings with an Amazon Tap under his arm, playing music.” Bezos loved George’s “fungible” energy and “deployed it like a firefighter to put out the flames of chaos and instill order” around the business.

So Bezos was demanding and practical, but also willing to let the characters roam his halls to get the job done. It’s hard to imagine Mike George working at AT&T or Verizon.

Amazon has also already managed an amalgamation of entertainment properties well that includes podcasts, a music division, Twitch and, of course, Prime Video (its streaming and rental service) and Amazon Studios (which produces movies). Amazon Studios received a dozen Oscar nods this year and won two for “Sound of Metal”.

The company has spent a lot of money on the success of Prime Video. Bezos pushed forward even when his board worried about the effort. “Jeff was ahead of us in thinking about the relationship between content and Prime,” a former board member told Stone. Bezos also stood by Amazon Studios – and personally oversaw its production – as he navigated tricky production decisions, developed an identity, and survived a scandal. Jeff Blackburn, a soft-spoken ex-Amazon veteran with a passion for creative endeavors, returns to the company to lead a new global unit that will house all of its entertainment activities.

Bezos may have been the best business manager in U.S. history, and although he was ruthless, tough, and demanding, he also gave his subordinates plenty of room and resources to take risks. He also appears to have a genuine appreciation and dedication to creative people. One of its businesses outside of Amazon, the Washington Post, was rejuvenated by its financial and managerial resources – and by its willingness to let the newspaper operate independently and boldly.

Bezos plans to step down as CEO of Amazon in the third quarter, so it will be up to his successors to make the MGM deal work, if that happens. I doubt they fail. Amazon has shown that it can make creative businesses thrive, often by scanning them endlessly and then knowing when to step aside so inventive types can do their jobs.

There is a lesson here for the next time the M&A mob goes to Hollywood.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.