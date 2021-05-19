Twitterati attacks TV actor Deepika Singh for dancing in the rain, posing with uprooted trees amidst cyclone: ​​The Tribune India





Tribune Web Office

Chandigarh, May 19 ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress Deepika Singh has been severely criticized after sharing photos posing next to an uprooted tree amid Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. Wearing a printed outfit, Deepika took to Instagram to post photos from her ‘Cyclone Tauktae’ photoshoot. “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm down, embrace nature and the moods are dark because the storm will pass, ”she wrote with the message. She also added that “the tree fell right in front of my house, no one was hurt but by stowing it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take some pictures to remember Cyclone Tauktae”. Rohit Raj Goyal is Deepika’s husband. “Have fun,” said Deepika, best known for playing Sandhya, as she danced amid heavy rains in the capital of Maharashtra. Seeing this, social media users became enraged. “I’m sorry but posing stupidly with a fallen tree during the cyclone is dangerous. I heard that people died. It is dangerous and unnecessary. You don’t need the motivation of people like these, ”we read on Twitter. Another user added: “I cringe.” “People are dying from the cyclone and you appreciate that. What a shame, ”wrote another. Today we have a girlboss posing with (in?) A tree that has fallen due to the cyclone currently ravaging the west coast of India. pic.twitter.com/gmBVlkWZH3 – VAT (@ivadixit) May 18, 2021 It’s just growling and embarrassing … nobody says she’s a bad person – Adóre Marjia (@Adore_Marzia) May 18, 2021 I love this girl is #collectingmoments in a cyclone that destroys people’s homes. Such moments are truly the equivalent of #fullmadness and #therapy – B (@pseudosabya) May 18, 2021 I wish I had had his motivation to get dressed, put on earrings, put on makeup, and let my hair down to move a fallen tree. I went in a loose T-shirt and ripped pajamas with my hair tied up to move part of a tree that had fallen on our car. Better, I did not take my phone because it would be wet. – Sway (@v_swetha) May 19, 2021 Like, whatttttttttttt ???????? – Geetanjali Singh (@ anasazi02) May 18, 2021







