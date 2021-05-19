This AI tool can accurately recreate lip sync so that dubbed movies no longer look bad

By Rollo Ross

Los Angeles – Poor lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles can put audiences off and hurt box office receipts for foreign films.

AI may be about to change all of that.

Start-up Flawless AI, co-founded by director Scott Mann, has a tool that it says can accurately recreate lip-sync in dubbing without affecting the performance of actors.

The tool studies how actors move their mouths and swaps movements based on dubbed words in different languages, making it look like Tom Hanks can speak Japanese or Jack Nicholson is fluent in French.

Mann was inspired to find the tool when he saw how the voice acting affected the narrative cohesion of his 2015 film “Heist,” starring Robert De Niro.

“I hate dubbing the way it is,” he told Reuters. “You have to change so many things to try to sync. You change words that the filmmakers and performers have thought about so deeply. They are thrown out to find a different word that matches, but it never really does.”

Mann decided to do something about this glaring discrepancy. After some research, he discovered a white paper by Christian Theobalt of the Max Planck Institute for Computing, presenting a new approach that uses artificial intelligence to recreate photo-real human visual effects.

The tool worked to translate a De Niro scene into “Heist”.

“He’s able to basically take an ‘ooh’ sound from De Niro 20 minutes earlier and put it at a different point in the movie,” Mann explained. “He’s measuring and mixing at the same time so the performance is the same, but it’s a different mouth movement.”

Flawless AI is now working with producers and studios to bring technology into post-production. The first films using this tool are about a year away.

Mann believes this technology will be a game-changer, helping to eliminate foreign language categories from awards shows and creating a more inclusive film industry with a true global stage.

“From a cinematic perspective, you’re going to see the rise of a much more diverse star lineup,” he said.

There might be a dissonance and focus on AI technology at first when it is introduced, but eventually Mann hopes its use will be transparent.

“When it’s a common thing, we’re not going to think about it anymore and we’ll just enjoy the movies,” he said.

Reuters