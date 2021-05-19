Connect with us

Entertainment

This AI tool can accurately recreate lip sync so that dubbed movies no longer look bad

Avatar

Published

12 mins ago

on

By


Through Reuters Post publication time 1h ago

Share this article:

By Rollo Ross

Los Angeles – Poor lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles can put audiences off and hurt box office receipts for foreign films.

AI may be about to change all of that.

Start-up Flawless AI, co-founded by director Scott Mann, has a tool that it says can accurately recreate lip-sync in dubbing without affecting the performance of actors.

The tool studies how actors move their mouths and swaps movements based on dubbed words in different languages, making it look like Tom Hanks can speak Japanese or Jack Nicholson is fluent in French.

Mann was inspired to find the tool when he saw how the voice acting affected the narrative cohesion of his 2015 film “Heist,” starring Robert De Niro.

“I hate dubbing the way it is,” he told Reuters. “You have to change so many things to try to sync. You change words that the filmmakers and performers have thought about so deeply. They are thrown out to find a different word that matches, but it never really does.”

Mann decided to do something about this glaring discrepancy. After some research, he discovered a white paper by Christian Theobalt of the Max Planck Institute for Computing, presenting a new approach that uses artificial intelligence to recreate photo-real human visual effects.

The tool worked to translate a De Niro scene into “Heist”.

“He’s able to basically take an ‘ooh’ sound from De Niro 20 minutes earlier and put it at a different point in the movie,” Mann explained. “He’s measuring and mixing at the same time so the performance is the same, but it’s a different mouth movement.”

Flawless AI is now working with producers and studios to bring technology into post-production. The first films using this tool are about a year away.

Mann believes this technology will be a game-changer, helping to eliminate foreign language categories from awards shows and creating a more inclusive film industry with a true global stage.

“From a cinematic perspective, you’re going to see the rise of a much more diverse star lineup,” he said.

There might be a dissonance and focus on AI technology at first when it is introduced, but eventually Mann hopes its use will be transparent.

“When it’s a common thing, we’re not going to think about it anymore and we’ll just enjoy the movies,” he said.

Reuters



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: