Marvel’s MODOK TV Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Hosting the last big Marvel show on Disney + or tackling the umpteenth incarnation of Batman for the big screen might grab headlines, but when it comes to the superhero genre, the real fun seems to be delving into it. the creative fringes of the comic book universe. This is where Marvel found guardians of the galaxy and – even though several of its main characters are at least adjacent to the A-list – this is where most of the best moments from the stunning DC Universe / HBO Max Harley quinn native.

This place just on the outskirts of the mainstream gave Hulu’s new animated comedy Marvel’s MODOK, a series of 10 episodes that really wants to look like Harley quinn in his embrace of eccentric, cartoonish and oddly relatable wickedness. On a moment-to-moment basis, joke for joke, MODOK sometimes comes close to a comparable impact, even if it fails to find the same emotional core, despite some effort.

Marvel’s MODOK The bottom line

Jokes land more than emotions.

Airdate: Friday May 21 (Hulu) Discard: Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson Creators: Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt



As comic book fans know, MODOK stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing: He is the alter ego of George Tarleton, whose scientific experimentation on himself leads to an overdeveloped head and brain, but a body under -developed that he locks in a hoverchair in his quest for world domination.

Here, series creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt have rethought MODOK (Oswalt) somewhat as a bullied, big-headed boy who becomes a semi-brilliant scientist and founder of AIM – Advanced Idea Mechanics – a still struggling company. determined to rule the world. By day MODOK fights Iron Man (Jon Hamm) – the only Avenger whose Marvel name has given up for this endeavor – but at night, he returns home to his disintegrating suburban family. Wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia) is an aspiring lifestyle guru who is starting to wonder if her own lifestyle could use a little less MODOK. Daughter Melissa (Melissa Fumero) is a bighead chip from the MODOK block, angry with her father while channeling similar dark instincts as a mean high school girl. And then there is his son Lou (Ben Schwartz), very energetic and very normal, at least insofar as he is more interested in magic and preparing his bar mitzvah than in world domination.

MODOK is in the throes of a falling apart marriage and a corporate takeover that leaves AIM in the control of the presumably evil GRUMBL, played by smarmy millennial Austin Van Der Sleet (Beck Bennett). How’s your midlife crisis?

The expressive and colorful mix of stop-motion puppets and computer augmentation will be familiar to any fan of Robot chicken, and it is not at all surprising that MODOK is also from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. The fast-firing punchlines and the proliferation of Easter eggs in the background of pause or lack also have this feeling, so if maybe Marvel’s MODOK is below Harley quinn territory and land in the middle of Robot chicken country, this will be more than enough to secure a dedicated fandom.

The generational tendency towards humor is certainly in the same vein, as the references to Find Forrester and Soundgarden are soaring, while there’s an entire episode dedicated to the musical legacy of Third Eye Blind (which Hulu has already spoiled in the trailers). In fact, it has to be said as a warning that most of the best jokes from the first or two first episodes have already been featured in the promotion.

What hasn’t been exposed as much in the teasers is how Marvel’s MODOK is to exploit the dark belly of the intellectual property of the comic book giant. Blum and Oswalt’s geek enthusiasm for this literary universe is omnipresent in every image of MODOK. No matter how ridiculous a supporting character or planetary reference might seem here, there’s probably a 99% chance it’s a legitimate thing that existed at some point in a Marvel comic, hedonistic snail creatures. called Ciegrimites to a motley bad crew in the seventh row. guys voiced by Bill Hader and Whoopi Goldberg. It’s almost as fun going to a Marvel wiki to try and make sense of some of these references as it is seeing how they’re used in Marvel’s MODOK, which is at least a minor problem.

The biggest piece of why Harley quinn works as well as that is that the love affair between Harley and Poison Ivy, or even the friendship that leads to it, is a serious core around which all kinds of follies can proliferate. The dysfunction of the Tarleton family is familiar without generating the same empathy or heart for the series. You see glimpses of it in MODOK and Melissa’s father-daughter tensions in an episode set in an island corporate retreat and later in a fun chaotic episode built around robot look-alikes to the main characters. But it is difficult to invest enough to know if MODOK reconciles with Jodie, let alone if he takes back control of AIM. the Robot chicken The style and its comedic cadences haven’t really been used for narrative continuity before and these 10 episodes play better in thumbnails and cutaways than as a serialized drama.

The pathos that the series develops comes primarily from Oswalt, who is no stranger to the conceited laughs and opera swells of humanity whose neglected lives have turned into something psychopathic. His exasperation finds his best films in the likes of Jon Daly, as a sophisticated and sensitive robot used as a household appliance; Sam Richardson, as a loyal henchman who just wants MODOK to restore the arm he severed; and veteran vocal hams like, well, Hamm and Nathan Fillion, which makes for a fun one-off as Wonder Man. The bonus voice points to Schwartz who sings a Hebrew duet with himself in the season one finale.

The vocals and jumbled references are the main reason a 10-episode weekend binge Marvel’s MODOK amounted to such easy and quickly digested entertainment. Whether or not you think the show wants to portray more than that – and I think it really is, and maybe one day could – is up to you.