Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes tour returns in 2021





Blake Shelton is bringing back his Friends and Heroes tour in 2021. The country’s superstar and The voice The coach announced the 17-show trek on Wednesday, May 19. Shelton has already hosted his Friends and Heroes tour – with a variety of special guests who are, as the tour name explains, both singers’ buddies and musical inspirations – in 2019 and 2020, although several 2020 shutdowns have been postponed early. of the COVID-19 pandemic. These dates are now all part of the 2021 tour. “A little over a year ago when the world closed and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night. I told you that we would be back, and I’m excited to say we’re kicking off the 2021 Friends and Heroes tour in Omaha, “Shelton says in a press release.” I’m warning everyone in every town: you might as well tell your boss as you gonna be late for work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime because we’re gonna play country music for all of you until they turn on the lights and that might not stop us! “ Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell will join Shelton on her Friends and Heroes 2021 tour. As Shelton notes, the tour will begin in Omaha, New York on August 18 and run through October 2. . Tickets for Shelton’s recently announced shows go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets previously purchased for rescheduled shows are valid for the new dates, or fans can request a refund from their point of purchase. Visit BlakeShelton.com for more details. Shelton will have some new music to share on his Friends and Heroes 2021 tour: he’s releasing a brand new album, Body language, Friday (May 21). Blake Shelton, 2021 Friends and Heroes Tour Stops: August 18 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center *

August 20 – Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena *

September 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 3-4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 9 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

September 10 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

September 11 – Rosemont, Illinois @ Allstate Arena *

September 16 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sep 17 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 18 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

September 23 – Saint-Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

Sep 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

September 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sep 30 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

October 1 – Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena *

October 2 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum * * date postponed







