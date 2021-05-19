Indiana Jones hat and Star Wars droid for sale in Hollywood





Los Angeles (AFP) Fans who can’t wait to see the next “Indiana Jones” movie can bid on their iconic fedora next month – if they have maybe a quarter of a million dollars to spare. The bespoke hat worn by Harrison Ford in the 1984 action classic “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” will go on sale in Hollywood starting June 29, with an estimate of $ 150,000 to $ 250,000. The filmmakers ordered the archaeologist’s fedora from London hatter Herbert Johnson a year before the film was made, said Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer of the “Prop Store” auction house. “They didn’t just buy a hat off the shelf … they combined the attributes of several different hats to make what has become the Indiana Jones Fedora, which is probably today one of the most recognizable hats of all the movies., “he said. Ford, 78, is set to appear in his final film as a hero archaeologist next summer. Over 1,200 items of Hollywood folklore will go on sale in June and July, including the annotated script for Princess Leia actor Carrie Fisher’s “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and Tom’s Sword Cruise from “The Last Samurai”. The golf cart driven by Brad Pitt’s character in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” will be auctioned alongside a wand and glasses used by Daniel Radcliffe in the last two “Harry Potter” films, donated by Warner Bros. studio to raise money for charity. Alinger said the prices of Hollywood artifacts have “moved over time” as they have become more established collectibles for investors seeking accumulated value and bidding against wealthy fans. # photo1 “Parts like the Stormtrooper helmets that were sold in the past and sold more recently – you can see this increase in value over time as more and more people realize that this type of asset is available as as a collector’s item or as an investment coin, “he said of the distinctive” Star Wars “costumes. Last year, a Darth Vader costume used to promote the first film in George Lucas’ original space saga sold for $ 287,500. A “luminous remote controlled droid” called R2-SHP from the most recent movie “Star Wars” is expected to win up to $ 120,000 at the next auction, which ends on July 1. 2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos