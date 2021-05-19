‘Respect’ trailer arrives as Aretha Franklin movie slates for August release

Respect star Jennifer Hudson and director Liesl Tommy sing the praises of the big screen experience as the official trailer for their Aretha Franklin biopic arrives.

The film, which wrapped filming just before the pandemic lockdown last spring, is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 13. No streaming plans have been announced, although a possible acquisition of MGM by Amazon, reported this week by Variety, might offer a clue.

The 2-minute trailer, which bowed on Wednesday, offers the most detailed look yet at the MGM movie, following a pair of teaser videos released during production.

The trailer features several Queen of Soul classics sung by Hudson: “Think,” (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and Respect, the last one heard as Franklin and her sisters craft their own take on the song. Otis Redding.

Skye Dakota Turner is seen as young Aretha, while Forest Whitaker plays Reverend CL Franklin, at one point telling her daughter: You have a talent they call genius. Marlon Wayans plays husband-manager Ted White, with Marc Maron as Atlantic Records producer Jerry Wexler.

The film is Franklin’s second high-profile project this year, following the National Geographic TV series “Genius” in March. Both were due to be released in 2020 before plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

Respect focuses on Franklins’ early years, including his childhood in the gospel church and his eventual breakthrough to fame in 1967. The trailer features a scene set during the recording of his live album Amazing Grace in order to that we know the story takes place at least in 1972.

Tommy said she set out to capture the training experiences in the Young Singers’ Journey while raising the curtain on her famous private personality.

I took the time to really think about the parts of her life that would really impact audiences, the director said. When I dove into the things we don’t know about her, what came to me was that it should be the story of a young woman with the greatest voice in the world who is fighting for find your own voice.

Hudson and Liesl, appearing at an online media event on Tuesday, touted respect as an ideal movie theater experience and a chance for post-pandemic healing when audiences return to the movies.

I made the film to be seen on the big screen: sumptuous places. The costumes are lush. We worked on the sound design, Tommy said. Everything has to be up to Mrs. Franklin. She embodied excellence and taste, so our film has to live in this place.

Hudson, selected by Franklin for the role, recounted his early discussions with the Soul Queen about the project. They first met in New York City shortly after Dreamgirls in 2006, which won an Oscar in Hudson. Like a lot of “Respect”, this movie was shot in the 1960s in Detroit.

I sit down and reflect on how she has been a blueprint in my life and career, said Hudson, who grew up singing in church in Chicago.

Yet for all of Franklins’ towering influence as an artist and icon in the black community, it was only when I was in the thick of things that I was able to understand her more myself, as nobody, said Hudson.

Hudson learned to play the piano for the project and said she continues to practice. She avoided trying to emulate Franklins’ singing voice, she said, choosing instead to channel the Soul Queen in her own style.

When it comes to acting, Hudson said she digs deep to capture the demeanor and manners of Legends: her own gregarious personality has given way to a more subtle and reserved nature of Franklins.

To portray someone like Franklin as a multidimensional figure and a global treasure, ”Hudson said required hard work.

You don’t just wake up one day and think you’re going to be Aretha, she said.

