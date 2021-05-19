CBS chief opens up about rebirth of CSI and return of ‘survivor’ – The Hollywood Reporter

CBS has built its success over the past two decades largely through its procedural franchises, including NCIS and CSI, and the network is doubling this strategy for the 2021-2022 season.

CSI makes a comeback six years after the original series ended, and a new NCIS The spin-off that will take place in Hawaii will launch with the flagship show as an introduction. Survivor also returns after more than a year of absence from the airwaves, and CBS accumulates three FBI shows on a single night.

The network is also part of a larger ecosystem at ViacomCBS – as evidenced by the relocation of two former CBS series, Wrong and The SEAL team, on the Paramount + streaming platform in the coming season. (A third show, Clarice, is also likely to migrate to the streamer, but the deal has not been finalized.)

CBS Entertainment chairman Kelly Kahl declined to go into details on the decision-making behind the moves of The SEAL team (which will receive a four-week CBS broadcast in the fall before moving to Paramount +) and Wrong, but he said Hollywood journalist he sees a benefit for both series, both produced in-house by CBS Studios.

“There are win-win scenarios, and that’s how it is for me,” Kahl said. “These shows keep telling stories, and they find a platform that’s probably a little better suited to the more serialized storytelling than they do.”

In an interview with THR, Kahl discussed the network’s fall schedule, how he plays on what he sees as the strengths of the broadcast, and the most difficult call he had to make ahead of Wednesday’s initial presentation. .

How do you and your ViacomCBS counterparts determine what a CBS show is versus what belongs to Paramount + or some other outlet? Are these conversations more detailed than they were a few years ago?

Our development is very focused on CBS – it’s our sole responsibility. We are very satisfied with what we have developed for the network this year. I think there will be cases, now and in the future, where we see shows that continue [the air], and after going down the road a bit, maybe we see that it is better suited for another part of the business. But we firmly focus on the broadcast network.

You’ve increased your series purchases a bit – six this year compared to four a year ago. Are there other factors on the rise besides seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel?

The last year has been such an anomaly that it’s hard to compare anything. We had a pilot last year that was done [B Positive], and everything else was kind of educated guess. That said, we ended up with a few new strengths in Equalizer and United States of Al. This year we have taken one more step towards a more traditional development cycle. I still don’t think we’ve grown as much as we hope, as this cycle was a mix of things we rode last year and a few new things. Then we also went straight to series on several of these franchises. So that’s still a bit of an outlier in terms of development, but I think the good news is we’re getting back to normal.

Do you think the need for off-cycle development over the past year may become a more normalized thing in the future?

We will always consider this opportunity. If there is a reason why something is going through the door and there is some urgency, and we don’t want to wait for the traditional cycle, we will always have that option. Everyone talks a lot about this game, and the needle never seems to move all the way that way. There always seems to be a cycle moving around early days, and I’m not sure that will ever change completely. But I think there is a little more freedom to choose.

How important is it to have Survivor back to the program this season?

It’s a show that is so identified with us. It’s an anchor show. It was as if there was a hole in the schedule last fall, even as other shows were in production. They’re back in production, and all reports are going very, very well. We’re excited to put it back as one of our anchors – and if you watch our Wednesday night now with Survivor at one end and CSI: Vegas on the other side, it’s a radically better night than it was a year ago.

Speaking of CSI, what was the impetus to relaunch it six years after the end of the original series?

It’s a mixture of things. There’s definitely a bit of a nostalgia boom going on right now, and it’s also the producers who stood up and realized there were more stories to tell, because the technology that was there when the show was on. on air has evolved by leaps and bounds. That’s a lot of fun they’re going to have with the show, is that we’ve got some legacy characters and some new characters, and there’s going to be some interesting comparisons between the way we did things versus how which we are doing now. I think that’s really rich material, and at the end of the day I think people are going to be really interested in seeing some of these characters that they love again and meeting new ones.

Is this also a case where you can see people streaming there or coming back to it?

It is certainly part of it. This is the foundation of many of these franchises – making a new NCIS, make a new one FBI, reporting CSI. These franchises really work on three levels. They do terrific live numbers, they have significant viewing delay, and they broadcast very well, both short and long term. It’s always fascinating to me when you watch the top 10 or top 20 of these streamers, what do you see over and over again? You see a lot of shows being broadcast. There is something powerful about these shows that work on every level. This is what works on television these days.

What’s been your hardest call heading into this week, whether it was a show you dropped out of or a pilot that wasn’t quite there?

The Unicorn was difficult. It’s a show we all loved, and with a great and amazing cast with Walton Goggins leading the way. There was a passionate group that really, really cared about this show. There’s one every year that hurts, and I’d say it’s probably the hardest.

NCIS has never aired anywhere other than Tuesday. What is behind the decision to move it to Monday?

I see this as a forward-looking movement. Assemble franchises like we do with FBI is definitely one of the ways people like to watch TV these days, especially linear TV. It works, and it’s nothing new to us as we’ve used our franchises to launch other franchises over the years. So this movement of NCIS to Monday allows us to take a night that was going well, but now somehow overeating. Dropping the # 1 scripted show on TV in the middle of a Monday night makes for an extremely strong night and gives us a chance to kick off another piece of the franchise in NCIS: Hawaii.

This interview has been edited and condensed.