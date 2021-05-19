Jo Ann Ross on ‘Unified’ Approach to Ad Sales – The Hollywood Reporter





To hear ViacomCBS President and Director of Advertising Revenue, Jo Ann Ross, say it in advance of 2020 “really must have an asterisk”. With almost all film and television production shutting down, there was huge uncertainty about whether the original shows would return and what the shows might even film. Many large advertisers have withdrawn from the market altogether, while others have temporarily held back. For ViacomCBS, it was meant to be a unifying event, its first start since Viacom and CBS merged into one. Instead, it was a two-day virtual affair, with the company’s media assets spread between the two presentations. This year, there will be another chance: the whole company will present together, with CBS broadcast network, Paramount +, Pluto TV and Viacom cable channels showing their tariff in one place. “The whole portfolio, the whole ecosystem solidified a lot after the merger,” says Ross. Hollywood journalist. “We are all selling together, it was also very well received.” This year will be “hopefully a return to normal,” Ross says, with more traditional pickups and programming news, albeit in an “informative, funny, engaging” and “entertaining” format. “We’re going to sell hard and talk about the size of our footprint and what we’re bringing to market in terms of all of our assets in a full portfolio across the ViacomCBS ecosystem.” This means selling Paramount + and Pluto alongside MTV, Comedy Central, and CBS. Ross says this year will be a turning point for early digital sales. “This is the year people are looking for that extra reach that digital can offer, a year in which it’s not a good thing to have with digital, but a staple with declining linear ratings this year. year. Ross said, noting that the expanded reach of digital has been a recurring theme in customer meetings since January. “I don’t put the shelf to bed, the shelf always has the broadest reach in terms of what we have to offer in broadcast and cable, but when we sit down with customers and show them what can be the added reach when we change some of that from linear spending to digital, it’s a great story. “ The company plans to highlight some of its digital and data-driven offerings, such as ViacomCBS EyeQ and Vantage, as well as its InView performance tracking system. And unlike last year, when the pandemic clouded the visibility of networks and marketers, this year is already shaping up to be much stronger. “I think a lot of customers who have visibility into the next year and who know where their business is going are going to spend their money up front, because the prices dispersed this year due to supply and demand have really been very high. Ross predicts. “Smart money will be immediate.”







