How the Cruellas costume designer turned Emma Stone into an incredibly stylish supervillain





Disney How was Emma Stone as a collaborator? I spoke to her and emailed her before we met, and she seemed very receptive to what I brought and open to anything. She loved to put on clothes and pose. We did everything in his kitchen. I think it was about six hours of fitting. I had one before it came to UK [to shoot] and it was useful because we found the basis for the whole Cruella look. I don’t think we used one piece [from the vintage pieces pulled] but we knew where we were going. What are some of the things you come back to when you create the Cruellas aesthetic? Cruella’s colors were clear: black and white with a bit of gray, plus red for signature moments. [Emma Thompsons character] Baroness von Hellman had a lot of brown and gold. Disney We see one of those defining moments in the trailer, when Cruella lights a white cape on fire to reveal a red ball gown underneath. How did this look come together? It was in the script and I wanted to see if it was possible. There are threads of fire and fabrics that will catch fire without killing an actor, but ours was a visual effect. The robe underneath is made from one of the old baroness robes and that’s part of the story. Cruella sees her in a vintage store and the next time you see her she’s made this amazing dress that’s been deconstructed and rebuilt. He was inspired by Charles Jamess Tree dress. Genius costume designer Ian Wallace decided this was the way to go. It was all a bit far-fetched, but you could pretty much believe that there was enough fabric in the original dress to make this new dress. We also designed the original dress and made sure it had a stole so that there was enough fabric. Another showstopper is Cruellas’ look as she stands on top of a car wearing a long pink skirt and jacket with miniature horses and carriages on her shoulders. How did you create this? This jacket was a work of art. I found a nice jacket that could have worked, but we decided to do it again. Then, the whole point of the ruffled skirt was that it had to enclose the baroness’ carriage. It had to be huge and light enough that she could carry it, but also heavy enough that you could rotate it. [the car]. It was a real challenge because at the beginning it was just way too heavy. In the end, it was made by Kirsten Fletcher, who is an amazing costume designer, and I had a lot of students who sew petals by hand in my workshop. Apparently there were a total of 5,060 petals. Disney The look of Baroness von Hellmans is so different from that of Cruellas. What inspired him? It’s quite influenced by Dior and it’s slightly dated a bit more of the 1950s and 1960s. She’s a good designer, although she’s past her expiration date, so Cruella can come in with this fun new take on it. fashion. We felt that the Baroness had a real sense of style and this reflected in her work. I worked with a fabulous costume designer, Jane Law, who had a workroom in Worthing, on the south coast of England. I used to go with a car completely stuffed with fabric, throw everything on its floor and then walk away with our mannequin stand, draping and brainstorming ideas. Then we met Emma [Thompson] and make him try everything. What was your favorite costume from the movie? Theres a little chihuahua that has a rat costume. I think that must be it! Cruella will be in theaters and on Disney + from May 28, 2021

