Watch Duran Duran’s new video, “ Invisible ”





Duran Duran has released a video for “Invisible”, the first single from their upcoming album, Past future. The LP, the 15th of the group, will arrive on October 22. The new video was created by artificial intelligence called Huxley and “presents a simulated 360-degree audio experience in which fans can immerse themselves in music with any pair of headphones.” according to a press release. You can watch the video below. Describing the music of “Invisible”, singer Simon Le Bon Told BBC Radio 2 Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that “it started with the rhythm. He has a very, very assertive drum track. It’s really all about the pace. I just had to fit a melody around it, really. “Invisible” indeed brings rhythm to the fore, recalling both the liquid grooves of Prince and the herky-choppy funk feel of David Bowie’s 1977 albums. Low and 80s Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps). But the song also features grimy guitars from Blur’s Graham Coxon that match the sharp edges of Nick Rhodes’ synth parts. During the radio interview, Le Bon noted that the song began as “a story about a slightly dysfunctional relationship where one person is never heard and the other does all the talking.” And that unheard person thinks, “Maybe I’m just invisible. “And then it suddenly took on a bigger significance, really,” he added, quoting a saying – “And a voiceless crowd doesn’t back down“- for exemple.” In light of COVID and everything that’s happened over the last year and a half, really, with all the different public movements and all the noise that people have made, it suddenly felt relevant in a much bigger way. way. “ In addition to presenting Coxon, Duran Duran’s Past future features appearances by pianist Bowie Mike Garson and indie-pop artist Lykke Li, as well as production by legendary electronic producer Giorgio Moroder, DJ and remixer Erol Alkan and Mark Ronson. The group will perform “Invisible” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.







