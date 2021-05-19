HIV-positive ‘pose’ star Billy Porter breaks silence on diagnosis

Billy Porter break his silence about being HIV positive.

In a moving interview with Hollywood journalist Posted Wednesday, the “Pose” star opened up about his diagnosis 14 years ago, the “shame” surrounding him and why he decided to share his story.

Porter learned he was HIV positive in 2007, “the worst year of my life,” he told the publication in a video interview. The diagnosis came shortly after she was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and filed for bankruptcy.

Porter never spoke of the diagnosis because of shame, he shared.

“My childhood was fraught with a lot of religious shame growing up in the Pentecostal Church,” Porter said. “I was ashamed for my behavior, for my attributes the minute I could understand the thought, and said I would never be blessed and said AIDS was God’s punishment for gay people. “

HIV disproportionately affects the LGBTQ + community.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention They compensated69% of total HIV diagnoses in the United States.

Porter’s relationship with his mother also contributed to his 14-year silence, he said. persecution by his religious community. “

“There was already so much (shame) in her life that she had to deal with my quirkiness and I just didn’t want her to have to live through their ‘I told you so'” Porters said through tears.

It was the midlife lockdown that made the fashion icon look inside and ultimately face her shame head-on. Porter said he started trauma therapy to “start the healing process” and that her husband, Adam Smith, motivated him to “grow up and move on.”

“Now I’m trying to have a family. Now it’s not just me,” Porter said. “I could torture myself forever but now there’s another person in the room and now it’s time to watch some stuff so I can grow up and move on and tell a different story.”

The actor thanked FX’s “Pose,” which follows New York’s LGBTQ community and slides balls, for giving him the opportunity to be himself. On the show, Porter portrays an HIV-positive host and activist named Pray Tell.

“I am grateful for Pose, his spirit, his message, his purpose. My purpose, my calling, my ministry is about this conversation that we are having because the world needs to know what being HIV positive looks like,” he said, adding that he had felt a “sense of liberation” after sharing his diagnosis with his mother and “Pose” family.

“The truth is healing,” Porter said. “We are on one account not only in this country but in the world. It’s not just America. It’s the whole world, and the only way for a civilization to heal is with the truth.”

In 2019, Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” wrote about his HIV diagnosis in his memoir, “Over the Top”.

“At the start (of ‘Queer Eye’), I was really a little nervous talking about my HIV status and I didn’t know if I wanted it and how I wanted it,” Van Ness says in USA TODAY in September. “And as I continued to explore the world as I always have, it became clearer to me that I wanted to be totally open with my story and be able to talk about it.”

