JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves’ Batman animated series at HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter





JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves are teaming up for a new Batman animated series. Powerful directors, along with DC Animated Universe veteran Bruce Timm received a direct commission for the series Batman: Hooded Crusader from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The series is billed as a “reinvention of Batman mythology”. “We’re more than excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell some compelling new stories in Gotham City,” said Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Reeves (The batman) in a report. “The series will be exciting, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s dark roots, while delving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We can’t wait to share this new world. “ For Abrams and Reeves, the project represents a reunion after previously working on Congratulated and 10 Cloverfield Lane. For Timm, the project is a throwback to a bustling world he helped establish with the 1995 hit. Batman: The Animated Series. “Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans, ”said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation. “With that in mind, we’re bringing together three master storytellers in JJ, Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy. More details on the show from the release: “Using cutting-edge animation techniques and available technologies, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences, all set in a visually striking world. Here’s a teaser poster of the new show: HBO Max and Cartoon Network have also ordered a new animated series Superman. My adventures with Superman a Jack Quaid (The boys) voicing Superman / Clark Kent. The series is described as an animated series for kids and family following twenties versions of Superman, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen “as they begin to find out who they are and all they can.” accomplish together as a Daily Planet investigative reporting team. . “ Here is a first look at the art: “This is the first Superman animated series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamics will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we let’s explore their lives as individuals and travel them together as friends, ”said Register







