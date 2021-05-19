‘Survivor’, ‘CSI’ returns to CBS in fall 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter





CBS turns it back on Survivor torches for the 2021-22 season. After a year behind the network’s schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 41st edition of the competition series is expected to return to its familiar spot from Wednesday night through the fall. Survivor will be joined in the night by CSI: Vegas, a revival of the procedural franchise featuring a mix of new and returning characters – and a return to CBS programming from 2011-14, when both shows were booked on Wednesdays. (As hard as nails will air between the two at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.) Also note: for the first time in its history, NCIS will have a new home. The series only had one time slot – 8 p.m. on Tuesdays – for 18 seasons, but will drop at 9 p.m. on Mondays in the fall, which will lead to spinoffs. NCIS: Hawaii, which stars Vanessa Lachey as the franchise’s first female principal. The move of NCIS gives Tuesday to a full night of producer Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, with newcomer FBI: international at 9 p.m. between returnees FBI and FBI: most wanted. Wolf to order three full nights of programming on two networks in the fall: NBC has scheduled its three Chicago shows for Wednesdays and three Law and order series for Thursdays. Taurus, who had held the 10 p.m. Monday slot for the past three seasons, decamps to Thursday, while TO CRUSH will start the season on Friday evening and eventually move at 10 p.m. on Sunday, likely mid-season. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said Hollywood journalist that the reshuffle of schedules is a “forward-looking movement”. “Putting together franchises like we do with the FBI is definitely one way people like to watch TV these days, especially linear TV,” he said. “It works, and it’s nothing new to us, as we’ve used our franchises to launch other shows over the years. The move of NCIS to Monday allows us to take a night that was going well, but now somehow overeating. The SEAL team, who is moving to a new home at Paramount + (with Wrong), will kick off the season with a four-episode airing at 10 p.m. Sunday night. Kahl said THR that hour would likely be filled with rehearsals for the rest of the fall, as during the weeks when CBS has a late afternoon NFL game, the prime-time schedule is often pushed back by 30 minutes or more. The network is also offering a new comedy for fall: Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a couple who inherit a dilapidated country estate and move in, only to discover it is inhabited by a host of spirits, including one of Samantha’s ancestors . The second half of the season will bring medical drama Good Sam, with Sophia Bush; the comedy Smallwood, with Pete Holmes; and dance competition Come dance with me, executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. New seasons of Undercover Boss, The Amazing Race (pending its return to production) and Blood and treasure are also behind the scenes. The CBS Fall Calendar is below. All times are expressed in ET / PT; new issues are in italics. (You can also check the schedules for ABC, Fox, and NBC.) 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m. 9 p.m. 9:30 p.m. 22 hours 10:30 p.m. Monday The neighborhood Bob Hearts Abishola NCIS NCIS: Hawaii Tuesday FBI FBI: international FBI: most wanted Wednesday Survivor As hard as nails CSI: Vegas Thursday Young Sheldon United States

Al Ghosts B positive Taurus Friday TO CRUSH Magnum PI Blue blood Saturday Again Again 48 hours Sunday 60 minutes Equalizer NCIS: Los Angeles SEAL team (4 weeks) / to be determined







