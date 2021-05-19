Next Up at Beach Blanket Babylon’s house? A circus, of course.





Gypsy Snider was only 4 years old when she started performing alongside the red-nosed clowns and unruffled jugglers of the Pickle Family Circus, a San Francisco troupe his parents helped found. She then joined Cirque du Soleil before becoming co-founder of the 7 fingers, a Montreal circus collective, and creating dazzling acrobatic and trapeze acts for the 2013 Tony Award-winning cover of Pippin on Broadway. Now Snider, 51, returns to San Francisco as one of the artistic directors of a new 7 Fingers circus production celebrating the city’s colorful history that will open in the fall at Club Fugazi, the venerable theater. of North Beach which housed along – a running musical journal Beach Blanket Babylon. Although the show has yet to be named, it is described as a love letter to San Francisco and will include scenes from the Gold Rush, the 1906 earthquake and the summer of the love. The production, which was announced on Wednesday by one of the show’s producers, David Dower, will also be a homecoming for its other artistic director, Shana Carroll, a Berkeley native who began her career as a trapeze artist with the Pickle Family Circus. Like Snider, Carroll helped found the 7 Fingers (or Les 7 Doigts de la Main, in French), a revolutionary troupe that began in 2002.

From an early age, Snider said, she was enchanted by the concept of the contemporary circus that began to take hold in the 1970s, a human spectacle brought to life by emotion, art and storytelling instead of elephants and Ringling Brothers tigers. I wanted to create a circus that I had never seen before, said Snider. I was more interested in what you could do to uplift the circus through storytelling. Now, she and Carroll are returning home to the Bay Area, with a circus that they hope will bring new life to Club Fugazi, where Beach Blanket Babylon, a wacky parody, ended its remarkable 45 run. years in 2019 were going to be more connected to the community that raised us, Snider said. Update May 19, 2021 at 9:07 am ET The pandemic has delayed their plans by more than a year, but now that the performing arts are making a comeback across the country, the project has the green light: the trapeze is being installed and tickets will be on sale soon. on sale. Club Fugazi’s century-old building is much smaller than the spacious arenas that many circus audiences are used to, but for Snider, that’s quite the point. Getting close to the action makes it a visceral and intimate experience, she says.

The theater will remove the balcony seats that Beach Blanket Babylon had added and will rebuild the stage to protrude into the audience, cabaret style. The idea is that after many people have spent months confined to their sofas, passively watching TV and movies, this show will make viewers feel like circus performers might end up on their knees (which ‘they won’t, assuming all goes well). The cast and production team, who have all been vaccinated, plan to start their first workshops for the show in the coming weeks. It’s unclear how many spectators the city will allow inside the theater in the fall, but regardless of the capacity level, the creative team is hoping the show will propel San Francisco into its vibrancy after a long period of drought. live. The circus is so death-defying its life affirms it, Snider said. This is what we want the cabaret to do in San Francisco in a post-pandemic society.

