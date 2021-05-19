Demi Lovato is released as non-binary, using their / them pronouns – The Hollywood Reporter

Demi Lovato has revealed that they identify as non-binary and will use the pronouns they / they will in the future.

The singer broke the news in the first episode of his new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, saying they have reached “revelation” after a year and a half of healing and self-reflection work.

“I think it best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and makes me feel the most authentic and true to the person I know and still discover,” Lovato says of the news on their podcast. “In this first episode, I’m excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may be like to other people. I want to make it clear that I am still learning and entering into myself, and I do not claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. “

Indeed, later in the podcast, Lovato says that if “that would mean the world” if people used them, Lovato “will also accept people slipping and saying it because I know being in my shoes is fine. takes a while for people to get used to it.

“I just want them to make the effort. I think it’s important because I want to use those pronouns that work for me. I also don’t want people to be so afraid of ruining everything that they don’t try to use them, ”they add.

In an Instagram post sharing non-binary news, Lovato adds, “Sharing this with you now opens up another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those who haven’t been able to share who they really are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know that I am sending so much love your way.

On their podcast, Lovato is joined by their friend and gender-non-conforming writer, performer and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon, who, Lovato adds, is also “an important voice within the non-binary community and beyond.”

“Their work to create visibility, equality and understanding inspired me on my healing journey. We will discuss identity in general, but also take the time to reflect personally on how I entered my truth so that we, like many others, are able to live our lives authentically, ”says Lovato on the discussion with Vaid-Menon.

On their podcast, Lovato also reflected on their 2018 overdose, relating him to not living their truth.

They say, “I feel like the reason this happened was because I was ignoring my truth and suppressing who I really am in order to please the stylists, the team members, or the designer. this or that, or even to fans who wanted it. be the sexy, feminine pop star in the, in the leotard and look a certain way, you know? I thought this was what I was meant to be and now I realize that living your truth is so much more important than never removing yourself because that’s the kind of thing that happens when you do it.

Lovato’s podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, is produced in partnership with Cadence13, OBB Sound and SB Projects, with new episodes coming out on Wednesdays.

Lovato recently opened up about their near-fatal overdose, past sexual trauma, bipolar diagnosis, eating disorders, and recent engagement in their four-part YouTube documentary series. Dancing with the devil.

In the last episode, they also opened up about their sexuality, saying, “I feel too weird to marry a man in my life right now.”

At the time, they said they didn’t want to “put a label on it” but looked forward to living their life “in the most authentic way possible”.

Lovato released a new album on April 2, scheduled for the documentary series, titled Dancing with the devil… The art of starting over. About that outing, on the docu-series, they said, “This is going to be where I am today, what I’m looking for and who I am.” Me kissing my queer self.

In the last episode of the series, Lovato also opened up about their recent and shorter haircut, saying they did it to be free from “developmental trauma”, “gender norms” and haircuts. “Norms of sexuality”.

Cutting their hair, they said, “represents femininity” that they “were always too afraid to let go. … It’s very symbolic to let go of my past, to let go of my old self, a part of me that was too scared to really live my truth.