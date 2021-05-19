S7, E10, “The Family Matters, Part 1”

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for The Flash Season 7, Episode 10, “Family Matters, Part 1,” which aired Tuesday on The CW.

As Flash As Season 7 draws near its midpoint, Barry and Iris have found themselves leading a new family compromised from the new forces they inadvertently unleashed when they revived the Speed ​​Force, which took over. the name and physical appearance of Barry’s late mother, Nora. And as Team Flash tries to stay one step ahead of Nora, the Living Speed ​​Force has decided to form a team of their own as they continue their vendetta against Barry and their obsessive quest to hunt down each of the rival forces, to start with Deon, the new host of Still Force. As Team Flash faces the eerie nature of the Forces, Cisco Ramon and Joe West each find themselves at a major personal crossroads that will radically shape their two lives.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The confrontation between Deon and Nora reaches a dead end, with Nora referring to his status as the Speed ​​Force and Deon as an avatar of the Still Force, making them siblings. As Deon threatens to use her powers to send her back in time, Nora instead implores him to team up with her and take Barry down together, Nora revealing how rejected she feels about Barry not having her. not join to hunt down the New Forces. As this deadly alliance is forged, the resurrected Alexa learns how she is connected to the other Forces, with Barry and Iris as elemental parents. In order to help her defend herself, Barry offers to train Alexa on how to master the Force Force and control Fuerza’s immense power.

RELATED: The Flash: Cisco Says Goodbye to Central City in New Synopsis

Kamilla and Cisco privately compare their notes on where they want to move after Central City. Kamilla suggests Miami because she reveals that she has already sent work samples to potential employers across the country. Barry investigates a crime scene linked to Psych, learning that the supervillain used his Sage Force powers to terrorize a series of billionaires, leaving them each in a coma. As the investigation continues, Joe learns that Kramer is back in town after the Killer Frost case. He wants to question Barry about irregularities with the Central City Police Department, including a tendency for supervillains to mysteriously disappear and those in the force linked to Barry be abruptly reassigned. Further investigation reveals Kramer is armed with a weapon loaded with the Metahuman Cure and authorized by the governor to shoot evil metahumans on sight if necessary, bypassing the courts altogether after not receiving the judicial outcome she hoped for against Frost.

Barry discovers that Bashir’s mastery of the Sage Force has increased, with Psych easily defeating him in a skirmish when the Flash arrives too late to save another local billionaire from the supervillain. Realizing that he is outmatched on his own, Barry convinces Alexa to help him against Psych. Iris and Allegra read up on Bashir to learn more about his tragic backstory and how he targets billionaires linked to his once wealthy family before they fall apart. Back at STAR Labs, Alexa’s first attempts to control her powers go horribly wrong, resulting in minor injuries to Cisco. Barry insists on continuing to train Alexa, which backfires on them as Alexa apparently leaves that team in place while Caitlin points out to Barry that he’s pushing her too hard and ignoring Alexa’s own fears of shooting. using its new potential.

As Cisco recovers, he reveals to Kamilla that he qualifies for thousands of viable jobs across the country with his impressive technical expertise. But he says he worries privately that while the rest of Team Flash have grown and progressed, they have remained largely stagnant in the same role over the past few years. Cisco also admits he’s afraid he won’t find the right job outside of Central City, with Kamilla assuring him that everything will be fine for them in the end. Elsewhere in the lab, Caitlin convinces Alexa not to be afraid of her own potential based on her experience of sharing a body with Frost. Finally, Barry apologizes for not listening to Alexa’s concerns during their training as Team Flash returns to Psych.

RELATED: The Flash: Tom Cavanagh’s Best Arrowverse Moments

This reconciliation comes just in time as The Flash saves another Psych billionaire before Alexa unleashes the Fuerza transformation to save the Scarlet Speedster using a device developed by STAR Labs. Now in command of the Force Force, Fuerza is able to subdue Psych before the Flash speaks to Bashir, appealing to his humanity and loss of his sense of family – one that Barry and Alexa offer to restore with the others. Forces and Team Flash. As Team Flash prepares for Bashir’s arrival, they are surprised to learn that he has accepted Barry and Alexa’s offer. However, things remain tense between Alexa and Bashir in particular as Barry and Iris watch their two surrogate children bicker with each other as Psych’s victims recover.

Team Flash isn’t the only ensemble to have seen significant upheaval, Joe is unable to stand aside and allow Kramer to continue abusing his authority, resigning from the police force and returning his badge and weapon to the shock of his former colleagues. And as the Central City Police Department loses its most famous person in the force, Team Flash suffers a twist of its own. They are ambushed by Nora and Deon, frozen in place by the Still Force before Nora uses a multi-colored lightning bolt to incapacitate Iris, Alexa, and Bashir on the spot as Barry discovers his fledgling family shot down by rogue forces.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on The CW.

KEEP READING: The Flash: When Cisco Leaves This Season 1 Villain Should Take His Place

Star Wars: the Bad Batch says reticle can be saved





About the Author