Jersey City Free Public Library – Bollywood Dance Classes

Hello everyone and welcome to another Wednesday morning. 10:00 am tutorial with me Shana from Shana Dance Academy. We’re here today to bring you another fun Boho Tutorial for ages seven and up now. The song is called and I really really like this song. It’s a very funny song with a lot of colors. It portrays the festival and has a very young and fun feel and I’m going to go through all the steps segment by segment and then we’ll put it all together at the end to make a file. One minute fun choreography. We will therefore start here with the first segment of the first segment. We’re going to pretend to brush some of our dirt, which is our shirts. The Indian shirts we wear are so on the right side then the left side and you can see how I gently shift my weight from one leg to the other to make it super stylish. So here we are, a two. And we wipe our hands together, bringing them here. So that’s three four after which we throw our hands up left to right and then we go through and open and that’s our y so one two. Four and a nice shrug if you can put it on after that, we’ll do our hair or flip our hair. If we have boys dancing here with us, we just straighten our hair back. It is about knowing what means the air or the wind is blowing through your hair. And then after that the words mean to put color on our face so that the sacred color on our face. We are going one. And two the next step in the first segment. We’ll just take three steps to the left, then come back to our seats. three steps to the right at the same time, we wave our hands in the air, doing like a flying scarf motion while bouncing our knees as we walk, so we do one. And a little, there is a little time for a four and to come back. Four and opening our legs up and hands and shimmering it through. as you can see i’m diving from my waist and back and just a smooth motion. But with our shoulders the 1234 shimmering and a big nod and the 1234 coming back to the last leg of the first segment is a whistle. We will whistle and also our legs with a nod after us. Whistle We are going to use our three fingers to pretend to whistle very loud, our thumb and our pointer come together and the three fingers up and where our other hand is back and we go there when we do that we bring our legs together and not , we use the same hands to pretend to wear earrings in the ear two times a two and one. In doing this we are also twisting our toes and the way we are going to twist our toes and knees is we are going to get on our toes and twist and twist so that the hands and legs turn like that twist and twist. and if you find that difficult you can turn to your left with a twist and twist after which in segment two the next step. A nice big lunge with our hands sticking out and a nice big lunge the other way around and we make sure you jump between the legs so one and two and now your hands are on the left. You are going to take your right foot in front of your left foot and do a nice little wave so a two. Four like hitting someone in front of you with your right shoulder and stretching a double knot with that really strong shoulder a two ok. So after that we are going to do, we are going to repeat the steps again, a lunge then a very easy head. So, these are the first steps of the second segment, the next set of steps that we’re going to bring down the bulb by shrugging our shoulders. Our legs in front of each other, so we get up and cross and we lift and cross, and if we can, we’re going to jump in the air while doing it one and two three and four and then we will point to the stars and to the ground like a disco. 1. Three and double stars with the chicken neck, throwing the stars in the air Boom boom. After that, we’ll dive in, okay. Watch watching again watching it circle before our eyes watch and step twice with the chicken neck and take your legs your knees in on the way down. Did you see how I go lower and lower with that in 123 and then going up 123 like a fast wave. These are the words so again I’m going to say, do all of these steps while mom. In words, we are going one and two boom boom. watch watch eyes, eyes, boom boom and good. So that’s our segment. Two segments. Three is a bit longer, so I want to go through all of the steps in segment one and segment two together before moving on to segment three. End with the first segment, we’ve brushed off the dirt, put your hands together and lay them down, Sky Sky XY and not just white y. Hair cheeks, cheeks, then 123 and 123123123 and whistle. Segmen one Pak ada you. I As And then we’re going to open our thighs on the knees, pointing outward with the hands on top, clap them and namaste, and we’re going to flip that namaste up and down. Once again. Okay. So, going back over those steps, they’re a bit quick. The music is fast here. We’re going to 123. One and two and and after that we’re going to keep our leg open from our knees. so it’s kind of like that. So you’re standing, right leg goes up 123 So you just kick your calf and your foot and bend it at your knee, go one two and push it with your hand, one two and it is done with you. And the next step is super easy. We’re going to do very small quick feet 1234 quick feet actually there are only three so you’re going to take your shoulders keeping your hands a little tight so that puts pressure on your shoulders and you’re gonna go 123. Okay, so we’re going to slowly go through all the steps of the second 31234. Seven and 812-312-3123 the next step is super simple. We will land on the right and point the finger at the screen or point to your friend who you are dancing with. And the next step is super easy. again. We will take our left leg and come back to the center so we will. Lift Center and our hands are going to do something like this left turn. So all we did was got our hands to show our legs, which way to go 123. And after that, we’re just going to do a simple swipe. And double shoulder. So if you are dancing with your partner, it depends if your partner is to the left or to the right of you and you want to cross your partner, hover boom boom double shoulder. Next comes the crochet step for the crochet step. We’re going to do a modification of a man running with a twist, so I want you to see if you can find a pair of socks, put them on, and then the twist and walk the chicken. So what you do is lift your leg up and cross it in front of you as you can see. but you will also twist when you cross so that it gives the effect of twisting both of your feet. So it’s a. Super simple for X and Y so your legs will go XYXY hands will go X just point to every X Ok. So when we play with our legs we are going to point the finger at the screen or at our audience with our hands, a and two then and hands down. And then pretend to choose a scarf from our heads. one two or you can comb your head when you do that, your legs will just go up in a march 1. Hands up scarf 123 the helmet comes back to one place. After this super simple scoot scoot scoot scoot scoot scoot and use our right hand and make a blushing bride. Move close Open Close Open Last move right hand right hand mum pointer on your chin the left hand serves as the table and you’re going to go 123. Just shake your head side to side 123 and shake your hips. one back side so that the side side is side to side. Change hands 123 You can do just the leg If you want and this time we're going to shuffle the back and go down 123 and stick. It is the end. Okay. So I want to go through all of these steps with the music in different segments and then put them together at the end for you to follow. Let's go. If you can let me out. His. Let's go, let's go. You can let me out.