Master of None season 3 review: slowly but surely rewarding

Photo: courtesy of Netflix

The third season of Master of None likes to linger. Its five episodes devote long periods to daily activities: folding laundry, dismantling a bed, the sight of figures staring wistfully out of windows. One episode opens with a photo of Lena Waithes’ character Denise eating a burger in a parked car for a minute and a half. Her tranquility is one of the many things that sets this season, written by Waithe and series co-creator Aziz Ansari, apart from those that came before it. While the first two seasons, which dropped in 2015 and 2017, mostly focused on the Ansaris Dev character, this one is about Denise and his wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Subtitle Love momentsIt’s incredibly moving at times as it traces the arc of the relationship between the two women over a series of years and difficult times, with Dev only occasionally stepping in to help tie those installments back to those that came before.

Previous iterations of this Netflix series could rightly be described as comedies: there have been moments of laughter in most episodes involving Devs dating from life, his parents, or his misadventures in Italy. (See the season two episode where he and his friend Arnold get their little Italian rental car stuck in a narrow alley.) The humor was character-driven and observational, with interest similar to that of a romantic comedy for what it feels like when love is in its early stages.

The new season maintains that character-driven observation philosophy, but leans more heavily towards drama. Instead of a new love, this season examines partnerships that are already well advanced. Relationships are work, and those long catches of mundane activities reflect it. Sometimes being married really means sitting behind the wheel, a messy burger in hand, with no one in the passenger seat.

It’s impossible to talk about the new take on shows without acknowledging what has happened in Ansaris’ personal life since the previous season. In 2018, the website now defunct Babe.net posted about an anonymous photographer who said Ansari forced her to perform sex acts on a date. Ansari released a statement after the article was published saying he was surprised to learn that she was uncomfortable but took her words to heart. Then he lay there for a while; he has since said he feared his career would be derailed by the incident. In his eventual stand-up sets, including his Netflix 2019 special At presentAnsari approached the question by saying, “It made me think a lot, and I hope I have become a better person.”

The third season of Master of None does not explicitly allude to this situation, but it certainly seems to be an indication that Ansari has given some thought to the fallout from this article. Without doing much about it, Ansari, who directed all five episodes of season three, opted to largely withdraw from the narrative of the show he co-created with Alan Yang, instead focusing on foreground a story about two black women. If actions speak louder than words, this creative shift speaks volumes.

Certainly, some things are missing in this renewed version. Waithes Denise has always been a more low-key presence than the animation of Ansaris Dev. Her coldness, while appealing, can sometimes make the show feel low on energy, especially when paired with the measured pace of the episodes. The first, which takes us around the world, Denise and Alicia are occupying their beautiful rustic rural house outside New York, in almost an hour; there are parts where you can really feel those minutes. But that’s the point. Waithe and Ansari try to capture real life, and if we’ve learned anything about real life over the past year, it’s that it can feel endless, busy, and mundane at the same time.

Fortunately, Ackie, the British actress of Netflixs The end of the fucking world, brings warmth and depth to his portrait of Alicia who works in symbiosis with the sweetness of Waithes. In their scenes, it is evident that Alicia is the yin that spoons perfectly with Denises yang. The happiness they bring to each other shines in the little moments, like their mini dance party at Everybody, Everybody in front of their washing machine. But when Alicia expresses the desire to have a child, it raises complications that perhaps suggest that they don’t nestle together as well as they thought.

The detail-oriented sensibility of the show pays off when it focuses on Alicia in a later episode, retracing her journey through fertility treatments. We watch her face close-up as she listens to a doctor explain how much IVF costs and how same-sex couples aren’t usually covered by insurance. A close-up can be seen of the boxes of injectable hormones on Alicias’ counter, which amplifies his fears about the administration of this first shot. When she hits a low point, we see her getting up again, sitting in her doctor’s office in a jewel-toned blouse, her hair teased and her earrings extremely on point, as she says that (female) doctor, Im a bad bitch. And you’re gonna be a bad bitch to me. Ackie is a formidable and strong anchor in this extraordinary episode of television, one of the better of the two. Master of None and the year 2021 has produced.

While this season of the show argues that the things that matter in the life of having a partner, having a child, building a fulfilling career take effort and determination, it does not fully invest in the concept of monogamy. Instead, he struggles with it throughout, and his conclusions are ambiguous, which isn’t surprising given the creative interests of Ansari and Waithe (the latter is also developing a series for Amazon about non-weddings. monogamous). But the one thing these five episodes are sure of is that life, monotonous at times, also contains great joy. Master of None is determined to make us stop and take the time to notice it.