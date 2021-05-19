Best Bollywood-Themed Casino Movie





We all know that India is very famous for its very global Bollywood films. The film is always filled with beautiful actresses and beautiful actors with stories that sometimes touch the feelings of the audience. Remember that the typical Indian dances are still present in every movie. The neat and beautiful dance has always been the main attraction of the film. Coupled with the melodious vocals of the actress and the actors. However, Indian films don't just feature stories of battles, struggles, or just love stories. There are also Indian films that feature themes outside of everyday life such as gambling. Where in several cities of India gambling is still permitted. We will discuss several casino gambling themed movies that you are interested in watching. The scenario is very interesting so that it is very appreciated by the Indian public. Teenager patti The first play movie was Teen Patti. Even though this movie was released in 2010, it's still a movie that deserves to be one of the best casino-themed movies. The film stars legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachhan and actress Shraddha Kapoor. Said a group of young people trying to make a profit at a casino in London. Or they play teen patti against professional players. Did these young people manage to get what they dreamed of? You can watch and enjoy their adventures in this movie. Jannat The next casino-themed movie is Jannat. Are you a lover of Indian romantic drama? It's a movie for you to add to the drama of the game. Aired in 2008 with actor Emraan Hashmi, whose daily hobby is betting on cricket. Where cricket is one of the most popular sports in India. The daily activities of the actor so that he does not have time for his partner. Of course, this has a negative impact on the relationship between the two. How will their next story be together or separate at the end of the story? Player The classic film released in 1971 is one of the favorites in the game genre. Tells the story of an Indian policeman who is too lazy to perform his duties as a policeman to serve the community. Dealing with problems with drug trafficking gangsters who then change their lives to become a professional gamer. Not an amateur player but a successful player. But behind all of this, the police must pay dearly for all their actions. These are three game themed movie stories that are very interesting to watch. All of them provide interesting stories which can also be used as a guide to life that not all gamers are good at. Becoming a professional player is everyone's dream. You can just make it happen, but remember that for all of this you will be sacrificing a lot in the beginning. So you have to prepare everything correctly and correctly.







