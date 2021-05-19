The MCU’s most powerful character will return in the Eternals

Introduced in Eternal # 9 of Jack Kirby, Eson the Searcher is one of the most important Celestials in the Marvel Universe. Able to easily counter the might of many of Marvel’s other most powerful forces, the Celestials are some of the architects of the Marvel Universe and easily one of its most powerful forces. It bears on his immense power his Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation showcased during a brief cameo in Phase 2, suggesting that Eson may be the most powerful single figure introduced to the Cinematic Universe. Now the character is set up for a possible comebackThe Eternals, which could be a real math for the MCU.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

In the original Marvel comics, the Celestials were responsible for creating the Eternals and Deviants, leagues beyond their creations in terms of power. At present, only two of this ancient and powerful race have ever been sighted – and only one of them in their prime. In guardians of the galaxy, Knowhere spaceport is built in the severed head of a celestial, long dead and now converted into a mining facility. The other came from a brief glimpse of Eson the Seeker in the Collector’s house. The collector revealed the story of the Infinity Stones to the titular team and showed a vision of Eson using the Power Stone to easily wipe out entire worlds. This show of power probably makes Eson the most powerful force in the MCU.

RELATED: RUMOR: Eternals 2 Already In Development By Marvel Studios

Others in the galaxy have proven to be powerful in their own right, but still deadly in their own way. Even Thanos, who was able to use the Infinity Stones and the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of all life in Avengers: Infinity War, was exhausted in the effort. Comparatively, Eson has been shown to use the Power Stone as a mere aspect of his power, wiping out all life on entire worlds in one move. It doesn’t look any worse for the wear and tear of the stone use effort, which has destroyed many more for their use. The Power Stone associated with Eson is touted as a world breaker, suggesting that the Celestials’ natural power overshadows anything like Thanos and Captain Marvel, who were themselves amplified by the Infinity Stones.

Thanos was stronger than any Avenger, single-handedly fending off Thor, Hulk, and everything but the Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel with relative ease. But compared to Eson, he is nothing. Even other powerful figures in Marvel’s cosmic cosmology could fight against the Celestial. The Watchers could potentially rival them in terms of importance, but generally lack their power. Likewise, the Living Tribunal – a cosmic force of justice – could possibly match them, but it has yet to appear in the MCU. What makes Eson even scarier is his pure alien nature. Even Thanos had emotional logic in his actions, but Eson’s work remains unexplained in its brutality.

RELATED: Marvel’s Eternals Trailer Is Over, Says Angelina Jolie

It would take something truly epic to match the power of the Celestials, something akin to the devil Mephisto, the reality-twisting Beyonder, or even some other cosmic power like Galactus. While the death of the Celestial who became Knowhere proves that the Celestials can be destroyed, there is nothing that the heroes of the Marvel Universe have shown that could allow them to be anything other than ants with the mighty power. ‘Eson. Reaching that level might be out of the question for the heroes of the Marvel Universe, making a possible return of the character and a resumption of his destructive work all the more heartbreaking of a possibility. If Eson comes back inThe Eternals, then the heroes of the MCU had better prepare for their most terrifying threat yet.

Directed by Chlo Zhao, Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman / Black Knight. The film hits theaters on November 5.

KEEP READING: Stan Lee Recounts Video Featuring First Look at Marvel’s Eternals

Intelligent Army of the Dead zombies and what they can do, explained



