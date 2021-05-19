Measuring #MeToo’s impact on gender equity in Hollywood

The #MeToo movement has brought issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality to the forefront around the world. But what tangible impact has it had on women’s experiences in the workplace? In this article, the authors discuss their research that examined the portrayal of women in Hollywood before and after the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein in October 2017. They compared various metrics of representation for films produced by production crews who had worked with Weinstein in the past with films whose teams had not worked with Weinstein, inferring that those who had been associated with Weinstein in the past would likely be more affected by the movement. They found that production teams who had worked with Weinstein (and therefore were likely more affected by the #MeToo movement) hired more female writers after October 2017, and that these female writers were more likely to work on films with male protagonists. and protagonists who challenged traditional gender stereotypes. Although this is a small dataset focused on a single industry, the authors claim, based on these findings, that the #MeToo movement has in fact had a significant positive impact on representation and support. women in the workplace.

More than three years after Harvey Weinsteins’ allegations decades of sexual abuse surfacing, the #MeToo movement continues to reverberate around the world. Charges have been laid against The politicians, business leaders, and influential individuals from a variety of industries, and we have seen significant progress in both Politics and action Therefore.

#MeToo not only brought the issue of sexual harassment to the forefront of US national discourse, but also highlighted gender disparities in representation and power, as well as gender stereotypes all of this research has shown that they are among the root causes of sexual misconduct. This calculation has motivated many people and organizations to take action to tackle these issues and better support women in the workplace. At the same time, a lot remain skeptical, and some Argue This backlash against #MeToo has made male managers more reluctant to hire, work with or mentor women.

There is undoubtedly an element of truth in all of these statements. Part of what makes it difficult to determine the true impact of #MeToo is that, like any great social movement, it is inextricably linked to countless related social trends, and therefore its effects are difficult to isolate. But by identifying a test framework where we can distinguish people more or less likely to be affected by the movement, it becomes possible to more rigorously quantify its impact.

To do this, we conducted a series of studies to determine whether the representation and employment opportunities of women writers in the film industry have improved in the wake of the #MeToo movement. We collected data for approximately 4,000 film projects launched between January 2014 and September 2019 from the Industry Database. Done Deal Pro, then used publicly available IMDb data to determine whether a member of each project production team was associated with Harvey Weinstein (as defined by producing, directing, writing, or starring in a movie produced by Weinstein and released before October 2017, when the Weinstein allegations were released).

This distinction allowed us to identify people who we felt were likely most affected by #MeToo, as #MeToo’s issues would likely be particularly salient for producers who had been associated with Weinstein. By comparing these producers to those who have no known associations with Weinstein, we were able to control the impact of any unrelated societal trends common to both groups, as well as any effect of #MeToo across the board. industry that would have affected producers in the same way, whether or not they had an association with Weinstein.

Then, since Weinstein Associate Producers were on average much more experienced, we narrowed our sample down to around 2,000 projects so that each project with Weinstein Associate Producers could be matched with a project whose producers were not. associated with Weinstein, but who had similar overall experience levels (as measured by the number of great films they produced, the number of times they won or been nominated for Oscars, and the extent of their collaboration with large studios and large talent creation agencies). This allowed us to really compare apples to apples, rather than potentially attributing the effects of higher experience levels to the impact of the #MeToo movement.

Based on this dataset, we began to compare gender representation among writers for projects with producers who had an association with Weinstein and for projects whose producers had no known association with Weinstein. In our first study, we found that after #MeToo, Weinstein-associated producers hired 40% more female writers than before, while projects whose producers were not associated with Weinstein did not see an increase. significant. We also confirmed that this improvement was not simply the result of the addition of symbolic female writers, as the size of the writing teams has not changed.

Interestingly, our analysis suggests that this trend was primarily driven by teams made up of female producers and was much less significant for all-male production teams. We can’t be sure why for this, but some possible explanations include that female producers are more likely to identify with the #MeToo movement, being better able to find female talent through their social media, being more able to identify with the #MeToo movement. to credibly engage in a safe. and a supportive working environment that would attract female talent, and being less concerned than male producers about the potential for backlash when working with women. That said, we found that many male producers who had worked more intensely with Weinstein in the past hired many more writers after #MeToo. Among all-male production teams who had not worked with Weinstein or had only limited ties to him, we found no decrease in the likelihood of working with writers after #MeToo. This suggests that any potential accountability concerns that may have been exacerbated by the movement have been offset by increased motivation to support female writers and increase gender equity.

In our next study, we looked not only at the proportion of female writers working in different project teams, but also the types of projects these writers worked on before and after October 2017. We found that writers working with former Weinsteins collaborators were much more likely to work on stories with a male protagonist after #MeToo than before, compared to those who worked for producers with no association with Weinstein. They were also less likely to work exclusively in genres typically associated with women, such as theater or romance (which also often tend to have smaller budgets). These findings suggest that #MeToo may have helped reduce gender stereotypes and other barriers that often prevent women from working on the types of projects that are traditionally dominated by male writers (eg action or sci-fi movies with male roles, it’s no accident these movies tend to have the biggest budgets as well).

In addition, as part of this study, we also exploited machine learning to analyze project scenarios featuring female protagonists. Through this analysis, we found that after #MeToo, stories developed by producers associated with Weinstein were more likely to challenge gender stereotypes than those developed by producers without association with Weinstein. It further suggests that these producers were more likely to start working on projects that empowered women and removed barriers to representation.

Of course, the long-term impact of #MeToo remains to be seen, and our data is undeniably limited in scope. Hollywood is probably not fully representative of other industries, both in terms of the increased level of media scrutiny and the frequency of changes in team composition and projects launched. Nonetheless, our results show that social movements such as #MeToo can in fact motivate real change, not only when it comes to bringing individual perpetrators to justice or even setting policies to prevent future misconduct, but also to make significant and quantifiable progress in solving the underlying problems. causes of these problems.