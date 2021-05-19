Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby, shares tender photo on Instagram





Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, is now a mother. Many of her famous friends and fans responded enthusiastically with congratulatory messages on Instagram after Campbell shocked the world with today’s announcement. She shared a tender photo of herself cradling her baby’s feet, along with the big announcement. A beautiful little blessing chose me to be his mother, so honored to have this sweet soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love, Campbell said on his Instagram page. Campbell’s mom tagged her in another post. Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I am so glad I waited a long time to be a grandmother, said Valerie Morris Campbell. It posted the post with the same photo her daughter shared. We love you mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, replied Naomi. Some curious minds want to know if Campbell gave birth to her first child or if she chose to adopt. The answer is unknown. An Instagram user who asked the question was told by a poster that it was none of his business. In 2017, Campbell Told The Evening Standard that she thought about having children all the time. But now, with the way the science is, I think I can do it anytime I want, Campbell said during the interview. Campbell also left the option of adopting open by responding to Maybe “while teasing. However, according to The evening standardCampbell said she didn’t want to be a single parent because she believed having a father figure was important. The Wall Street Journal reported that Campbell wasn’t ready to have children of her own in 2019. As for the children, she says: “Not yet, I will see what the universe brings to me.” For now, what the universe has delivered is very much in the minds of a chosen family. Adut Akech, the young model, calls her mom, and she considers herself responsible for many of the children she meets through her philanthropic work, The Wall Street Journal mentionned. Campbells came on her own terms to become a parent. No matter how her bundle of joy came into her life, the golden hour of her motherhood journey is welcome.







