Pioneering comic, actor dies 79 – The Hollywood Reporter





Pioneering comedian, writer and actor Paul Mooney has died, rep Cassandra Williams has said Hollywood journalist. He was 79 years old. Mooney died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in Oakland, Calif. “Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts… you are all the best! …… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON WITH MANY STARS! .. To all the lovers of this great man .. thank you very much, ”the family said on Mooney’s Twitter account Wednesday morning. In addition to playing his own material, Mooney was a writer for the late comedian Richard Pryor. Mooney was introduced to a whole new generation of fans when he appeared several times on Chappelle show, including the classic segment, “Ask a Black Dude”. Mooney has many film credits, including the role of legendary Sam Cooke in Buddy Holly’s Story (1978). Paul mooney

Tiffany Rose / WireImage “We are deeply saddened and our hearts are broken by the news of the passing of @PaulEalyMooney. He was a staple in our industry, the godfather of many of our careers, and a founding father of stand-up comedy as we know it. He will be truly missed. Make God laugh, Paul, ”Los Angeles comedy landmark The Laugh Factory wrote on Twitter. His birth name Paul Gladney, Mooney was born in 1941 in Shreveport, Louisiana. After discovering he had a talent for comedy and writing, Moody moved to Hollywood where he would thrive as a writer for classic TV shows such as Sanford and sons and Good time. Mooney also wrote a number of routines that Pryor performed for his iconic albums, including Live on the Sunset Strip and Is that something i said. Mooney was also the lead author of the fleeting cult classic, the Richard Pryor show. He also had a brief stint as a writer on In living color. ‘Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip’

Everett Collection Some of Mooney’s biggest fans were those who worked alongside him at the company. “RIP the great Paul Mooney. It was an honor to be a student from the back of the room for his late night master classes while I was a porter at the time, ”Marc Maron said on Twitter. Said Viola Davis, “Awww…. RIP comedy legend Paul Mooney! You were both funny and touching. So glad to have seen your genius live. Have a good rest!!! Pour a little laugh here. We need it.” Eddie Murphy brought down the house when in early March he recalled the story of his first meeting with Mooney as the Murphy star took off thanks to Saturday Night Live. Murphy explained that there was an incident at the Comedy Store in the ’80s that started when he was given “the light” to finish his set one night. “I was like in first year SNL and I was killing, and I was like, “They give me light?” I was only up for 10 minutes, ”Murphy said. He was told that Mooney was next, and not knowing who it was at the time, Murphy asked the audience which of the two they’d rather hear. He then continued for an hour, Murphy said. Murphy, who was with director John Landis, then came out, where he was approached by Mooney, who wanted to hear part of his filming, Murphy recalls. “I said, ‘I’m not doing my routine in a parking lot.’ And he said, ‘Fuck and fuck you too, white man. If I had a gun I’d shoot you both. ” More soon.







