Jonas Brothers announces dates for summer tour of the United States





The Jonas Brothers will begin an American tour this summer. The 44-date Remember This trek kicks off August 20 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and ends October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Country star Kelsea Ballerini will serve as support for most of the tour. “We couldn’t be happier to officially announce that we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special times for our fans, friends and families and we can’t wait to see all of their faces soon! Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. local time via the Jonas Brothers website. Citi Card members will have access to presale tickets from May 24 at 10 a.m. local time until May 26 at 10 p.m. local time. The Remember This tour takes its name from the upcoming Jonas Brothers single, which will be used as part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will premiere on June 18, the first night of the US Track and Field Trials. The Jonas Brothers have released their latest album, Happiness begins, in 2019, marking their first record in a decade. Jonas Brothers Tour Dates August 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

August 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

August 25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

August 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *

August 28 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater *

August 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

September 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 2 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

September 5 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 7 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summer festival

September 9 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 11 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino *

September 12 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

September 16 – Nashville, TN @ location TBD

September 17 – Nashville, TN @ location TBD

September 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown *

September 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 24 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 26 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview

September 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theater

October 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

October 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

October 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

October 9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach

October 10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek

October 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amp

October 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

October 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

October 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

October 21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

October 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl * without Kelsea Ballerini







