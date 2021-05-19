The End of an Era: Hollywood Cannot Match Amazon’s Billions





PICTURE:

SOPA / LightRocket images via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is in talks at pay $ 9 billion for a lion. MGM, facing growing financial difficulties in recent years has been talking to potential buyers for months (Apple and Comcast valued it at around $ 6 billion), and now has turned to Amazon, which in turn sees an opportunity to enhance its already successful production (two Oscars and several Emmys in recent years) by incorporating a catalog that includes some four thousand films, including the Bond franchise, a move that would give a major boost at Amazon Competitiveness Awards. In 2020 alone, Amazon invested $ 11 billion in movies, TV series and music, a 40% increase from the previous year, at a time when traditional Hollywood studios are suffering from the impact of the pandemic and global lockdowns. MGM lost $ 12.1 million in 2020, and in the first quarter of this year managed only a small profit of $ 29.3 million on revenue of $ 403 million. The trend is clear and MGM isn’t the only historic Hollywood studio for sale: Warner Media, founded in 1923 by the four warner brothers, also considering a merger with Discovery which reflects a similar trend. If we compare the production of Netflix and the Amazons, the fit of the market and the cost structures with that of the traditional studios, it was clear that it was heading for a change of epoch. While Hollywood struggles to produce a few hit productions each year, tech giants are increasingly attracting the great actors and directors needed for hit series and movies, giving them a more stable source of income and healthier. There is clearly a lesson in leadership here: What are companies like Amazon or Netflix doing that all traditional Hollywood studios can’t match? < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Hollywood survived the arrival of television by convincing audiences to keep watching its films in theaters, then reselling the video and broadcast rights; but in the 21st century, entertainment is about streaming production and subscription channels. Of the 200 million Amazon Primes subscribers worldwide, some 175 million regularly access the company’s audiovisual production. Meanwhile, Netflix has 208 million paying users worldwide and Disney + 103.6 million. It is likely that among them, these three big players, as well as some smaller ones, will share the vast majority of the audiovisual content market. The model of the film industry has changed and very few traditional players are able to adapt to the new environment: Leo the lion can finally retire (I know Leo is long gone but this is Hollywood!)

